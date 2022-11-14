Tampa Bay Buccaneers Radio Network affiliate stations

Tampa Bay Buccaneers football games are carried on various radio stations throughout the state of Florida in 2022. Below is a list where you can listen to the broadcasts for Tampa Bay Football.
- Brooksville - WWJB 1450 AM
- Daytona Beach - WRKO 93.1 FM
- Ft. Myers/Naples - WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- Gainesville /Ocala - WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM
- Homosassa Springs - WXCV 95.3 FM
- Lakeland - WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- Melbourne - WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- Orlando - WYGM 740 AM/96.9 FM
- Port St. Lucie - WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU 1450 AM
- Panama City - WYOO 101.1 FM
- Pensacola - WBSR 1450 AM/101.1 FM
- Sebring - WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- Tallahassee - WVFT 93.3 FM
- Tampa/Sarasota - WXTB 97.9 FM (Bucs Flagship Station)
