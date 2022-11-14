 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Radio Network affiliate stations

Here is where to you can listen to Bucs games on the radio.

By Gil Arcia
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers football games are carried on various radio stations throughout the state of Florida in 2022. Below is a list where you can listen to the broadcasts for Tampa Bay Football.

  • Brooksville - WWJB 1450 AM
  • Daytona Beach - WRKO 93.1 FM
  • Ft. Myers/Naples - WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • Gainesville /Ocala - WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM
  • Homosassa Springs - WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Lakeland - WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • Melbourne - WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • Orlando - WYGM 740 AM/96.9 FM
  • Port St. Lucie - WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City - WYOO 101.1 FM
  • Pensacola - WBSR 1450 AM/101.1 FM
  • Sebring - WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • Tallahassee - WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Tampa/Sarasota - WXTB 97.9 FM (Bucs Flagship Station)

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...