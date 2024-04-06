Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Ohio State Linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg

While many will miss the #GetLive45 splashes from Devin White, many were more than happy to see him ride off for greener pastures after lackluster effort and production since his incredible performance in the 2020 playoffs on the way to a Lombardi Trophy. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to K.J. Britt and Sirvocea Dennis to step up and take over alongside Lavonte David.

That said, there’s still a void there and at the very least the Bucs need depth at linebacker and with the other positions they have needs for, they may look to day three for a guy that can not only provide depth but potentially be utilized on special teams with these new kickoff rules.

Tommy Eichenberg’s Collegiate Career

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Eichenberg was a standout at St. Ignatius High School where he was First Team All-Ohio as a senior after racking up 126 tackles and 8 sacks along with 23 tackles for loss. This got the attention by the biggest program in the state and one of the biggest in the country - Ohio State.

Eichenberg decommitted from Boston College while a senior in high school and chose the Buckeyes over Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Iowa as a 4-star recruit.

After redshirting freshman year, Eichenberg became the full time starter his junior season and was named the 2022 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in Ohio State’s win over Utah. Though, Eichenberg couldn’t replicate the production his junior year when it came to his senior season. From 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, and a touchdown in 2022 to 82 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, zero interceptions, and zero passes defensed in 2023.

Scouting Combine and Pro Day

Eichenberg didn’t run the 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s Pro Day or at the NFL Scouting Combine, but according to NFLDraftBuzz, he runs a 4.69 which isn’t great but falls in line with the average so it’s not bad either.

Eichenberg was happy with his showing at the Pro Day and spoke to the media about it;

Eichenberg’s athletic measurables and profile are around average which is what you’re looking for in a day three prospect that will be providing depth and special teams play for at least the first year and maybe more;

Tommy Eichenberg is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 612 out of 2800 LB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/FxSn1PvFJu pic.twitter.com/IOYmnx7LMV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 3, 2024

What Eichenberg Can Do For The Buccaneers In 2024

As a two time captain for the Buckeyes - something that isn’t taken lightly - Eichenberg is all business when it comes to football. And while his senior season wasn’t nearly as impressive as his junior season, that doesn’t mean he won’t bring value to an NFL team. As a rookie, though, Eichenberg would be a backup to Lavonte David and either K.J. Britt or Sirvocea Dennis - whoever wins the starting job to replace White.

You still have J.J. Russell in the mix, but I think the Bucs are looking to upgrade there. In addition to that, the new kickoff rules are going to force teams to line up more sure open-field tacklers that can close quickly on the ball carrier. Eichenberg has proven to be able to accomplish exactly that, making him an asset as a rookie on the coverage team.

Three-Year Outlook

I’m not sure Eichenberg will emerge on the Bucs’ roster over the next three years as a week to week starter. A lot of that depends on whether it’s Britt or Dennis that earn the starting job and whether or not they succeed. Beyond that, Eichenberg can provide reliable depth and can get on the field if needed without Bucs fans having to worry that he’s a liability.

That said, if he returns to more of his 2022 form rather than 2023, that kind of growth can continue to develop and potentially earn that starting job if Britt or Dennis aren’t getting it done - or once Lavonte David retires.

He could also be a special teams ace and potentially make a huge impact in flipping the field in that phase of the game. Don’t underestimate the importance of reliable depth or special teams - especially with the injuries hitting the Bucs the way they have over the last few seasons.

Stock Report

At his peak, Eichenberg was viewed as an early to mid second round pick. After struggling last season and through the draft process he’s now projected to be a mid fourth to fifth round pick. The Bucs would be in line to snag him at 125 in the fourth round as the consensus surrounding Eichenberg has him going 133rd on average.

Depending on how things fall for the Bucs with their first four picks on days one and two, Eichenberg may wind up very much in play with their fourth round pick - or, knowing Jason Licht, they may add another fourth rounder before the end of the first two days and could have even more ammo to be able to bring in a guy like Eichenberg.

On The Clock...

So, what are your thoughts on Eichenberg? Could the two time captain bounce back in Todd Bowles’ defense and under Lavonte David’s mentorship? Or is he just not the right fit at this point in time? Let us know what you think in the poll below and in the comment section!