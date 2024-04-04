Randy Gregory expects to be an influential figure with the Bucs

The Buccaneers were expected to make a move to add to the outside linebacker position after the departure of Shaq Barrett. While many were hoping they’d make a move for a big name player, the team went in the direction of retaining many of their own. Instead, they added veteran depth to a young position.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory met with the media on Thursday via zoom for the first time as a member of the Bucs. He talked about how his experience in the league will certainly aid in leading the team, setting the expectation of being an influence on many of the young Buccaneers players.

“I expect to help and I expect to influence the team how I know I can and make plays the way I know I can,” Gregory said. “At the end of the day, it’s really what you make it. I expect to come in here and keep my head down. Like I said, I know Coach [Todd] Bowles, I know what he expects, I know what Coach [George] Edwards expects. I think it’s big to have a guy that, obviously Coach [George] Edwards has worked with before. So, to be able to be in that room and do things the way I know how he wants it done will be [really] easy for me. To answer your question, I don’t really expect to start or anything like that. I don’t go in with my mind made up about [that] stuff. I’m going to go in there every rep I have and when I’m not in there, I’m going to try to help out the guys that are in there.”

Tampa Bay is expected to have Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and YaYa Diaby starting in 2024. Two young guys where one is coming off a rookie season and the other still playing out his rookie contract.

The presence of Gregory will undoubtedly play a role in helping to grow a young outside linebacker group. And whether the Bucs address the position again during the draft, they at least have someone in the former 49er that can help in teaching the younger guys a veteran perspective on the game.