Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Oregon Center, Jackson Powers-Johnson

Ever since Ryan Jensen suffered a season ending knee injury in 2022, the Buccaneers have been searching for an answer at center. Robert Hainsey has filled in the past two years and was solid in 2022, but struggled at times in 2023.

With the potential to add a new piece to the offense, they could turn to one of the draft’s premier centers. Enter Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Jackson Powers-Johnson’s Collegiate Career

Powers-Johnson had his first full year of starting at center in the 2023 season and made a lasting impression. He was so good in 2023 that he won the Rimington trophy which is awarded to the best center in college football. He was also a unanimous all American as well as First team all-Pac-12 team.

At 6’3, 320 pounds, he is a nasty type of player and can move well for a guy that size. He is still also just 21 years old so there will still be lots of room to grow for the young center.

Pro Day and Scouting Combine

Powers-Johnson did not participate in the 40 yard dash or many other drills at the combine, but he did record a 32 inch vertical jump along with a 8 foot, 8 inch broad jump. He also recorded 30 reps on the bench press.

At his pro day, he did not do a whole lot and instead was focusing on the draft coming up. He reportedly did a few basic drills, but not much activity from JPJ at the Oregon pro day.

What Powers-Johnson can do for the Bucs in 2024

If Powers-Johnson were to land in Tampa Bay, he would instantly become the team’s starting center, which would make drafting him at 26 a tremendous value for the Bucs. Being able to draft an instant contributor at a spot of need would be a home run for Jason Licht.

It would also allow Robert Hainsey to step back into more of a depth role which could be beneficial for both him and the team. Being able to land a blue chip prospect at center to finally find the replacement for Ryan Jensen would be a great spot for Tampa Bay to be in.

Three-Year-Outlook

His development could obviously go either way but if all goes well, there is no reason why Powers-Johnson couldn’t be one of the top centers in the NFL in three years time. His ceiling is sky high and he will get plenty of opportunity to play in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Assuming he is healthy and his development continues, he appears primed to become a top not just center, but a top interior offensive lineman in the entire league as he is likely a starter from day one and from there on out.

Stock Report

Powers-Johnson’s stock appears to be in the late teens-mid twenties range which obviously fits right in line with where the Bucs are selecting. There is a possibility that JPJ will be available for the Buccaneers to pick him at 26th overall, but there are also a few teams in front of Tampa Bay that could pull the trigger on the talented center. If he is available at 26, I would expect the Bucs to think long and hard about making him the newest Buccaneer.

On The Clock...

Now it is time for you to make the call! Should the Bucs target Jackson Powers-Johnson in the NFL Draft? Vote in the poll and let us know in the comments section below!