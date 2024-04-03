Buccaneers sign Randy Gregory to One Year Deal

The Buccaneers have needed an edge rusher ever since they released Shaq Barrett earlier this offseason and it appears they have found a veteran to replace him.

Jordan Schultz first reported that the Bucs were signing pass rusher Randy Gregory to a 1 year deal.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is signing with the #Buccaneers, per source.



BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is signing with the #Buccaneers, per source.

Gregory had 2.5 sacks and 8 QB hits in 12 games last season with the #49ers.

Gregory, 31 has had several stops and issues in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft. After a couple of years with the Cowboys in which he reached his career high in sacks with six twice, he would sign a massive deal with the Denver Broncos. During the 2023 season, Gregory was traded to San Francisco where he notched 2.5 sacks. Gregory has dealt with multiple suspensions in his NFL career and hopefully they are well behind him.

Adding Gregory gives the Bucs a veteran presence in a pass rush room that could certainly use it. On a one-year deal, there really isn’t much risk from Tampa Bay’s side of things and they needed to add a pass rusher at some point this offseason.

This shouldn’t and likely won’t prevent the Bucs from selecting a pass rusher early in the upcoming NFL draft, but it is nice to have some insurance in case the board doesn’t fall their way. The pass rush is still a work in progress, but they now have a player with some upside who can help get to the quarterback and has experience playing in a rotational role.