Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The Buccaneers avoided an unfathomable loss when they re-upped franchise legend Mike Evans in March. Not only would it have created a major production deficit on the field, but it would’ve been a blow to the locker room as well.

Evans continuing to be Baker Mayfield’s No. 1 is great news for 2024, as is Chris Godwin’s presence, but the receiver room’s long-term future is definitely murky. How long will Evans remain elite? Will the team retain Godwin after his contract expires after this year? How will 2023 draft pick Trey Palmer develop?

In such a receiver-rich draft, it will be hard to ignore the temptation of top-notch talent. Could Adonai Mitchell be the one who tempts Jason Licht and Co.?

ADONAI MITCHELL’S COLLEGIATE CAREER

A 4-star recruit for Georgia in 2021, Adonai “AD” Mitchell spent two seasons on an absolutely stacked Bulldogs roster that won back-to-back national championships. Mitchell played 15 games as a true freshman, starting 12 and tallying 29 catches for 426 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He saw his role diminished in 2022 because of a lingering ankle injury that cost him 9 games. In the 6 games he did play (3 starts), Mitchell recorded 9 catches for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He decided to transfer to the Texas Longhorns and was granted immediately eligibility in 2023, and he led the team in touchdowns with 11. In 13 starts, he recorded 55 catches for 845 yards, earning him second-team All-Big 12.

He declares for the NFL Draft as a true junior — just 21 years old, and he won’t be 22 until October.

PRO DAY AND SCOUTING COMBINE

Mitchell is an elite athlete, as he measured at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds at the NFL Combine with 32 3/8” arms. He flew in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.34 (3rd fastest) and a 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds.

His jumps were eye-popping and backed up his explosiveness on tape. His broad jump was a combine-best 11’ 4” for receivers, and his vertical of 39 1/2” put him in the top 10. He did not participate in agility testing, nor the bench press. He stood on his numbers at the Texas Pro Day on March 20, but he did run routes and participated in positional drills.

AD going all out for the catch @MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/gZF3DaAZRC — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 20, 2024

Per Next Gen Stats, Mitchell’s athleticism score of 91 places 3rd among combine receivers. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS), despite missing agility information, places him just outside the top 10 out of more than 3,000 prospects since 1987.

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c09xGIzxUh pic.twitter.com/C472ROzkQ6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

WHAT MITCHELL CAN DO FOR THE BUCS IN 2024

If the Bucs opted for Mitchell with their first-round pick, then he’d certainly have the inside track to earn the WR3 spot behind the stalwart tandem of Evans and Godwin.

Mitchell, on paper, would fit very well as a complement to those two, as he could take the other outside receiver spot opposite Evans while Godwin gets to bump back inside full-time. Mitchell is a big-time contested catch winner like Evans as he utilizes his excellent size and body control to contort as necessary to reel in throws of all kinds.

Mayfield isn’t an inaccurate passer per se, but he does like to take risks and give his guys opportunities to pay off on difficult throws. Mitchell would fit perfectly with this mentality.

Mitchell also presents that downfield gear that’s not overtly present on the roster right now outside of Palmer, who flashed some good skills as a rookie but may not have the same ceiling as someone like Mitchell. Mitchell’s straight-line speed and sudden foot quickness give him the potential of a 3-level threat who can make big catches, create some YAC on short plays (though this area could stand to improve), or lay it on the line over the middle.

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell is fast, but it's the speed cuts that put defenders in blenders. He's a few tweaks away from NFL WR1 status. pic.twitter.com/9VVXBr4FWj — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 2, 2024

He’s unpolished due to relative lack of experience and production, but the flashes are that of potential high-end WR2, and maybe even a WR1 with time.

THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK

Mitchell would be drafted with the expectation of quite possibly being a replacement for Godwin as WR2 after this season ends. Godwin’s deal is up, he’ll be 29, and he hasn’t quite been the same since a major knee injury a few years ago.

He already makes $20 million per year, so the Bucs might decide they want to spend that money elsewhere. Ergo, an heir-apparent would be necessary.

In the meantime though, Mitchell would be afforded the opportunity the come along slowly and develop behind of the elite duos of the last decade. This would be a huge boon for him as he continues to refine his route-running, hands, and overall consistency. He’s talented enough to contribute right away, but it doesn’t have to be in a high-volume role like it would be other places.

It’s worth noting that Mitchell’s receiver coach from Georgia, Bryan McClendon, is now the Bucs’ receivers coach, so there’s some valuable familiarity there that could be a serious benefit.

In 2025 and 2026, we’d then be talking about Mitchell as the team’s new primary weapon.

STOCK REPORT

Mitchell is widely regarded as a late-Day 1, early Day 2 prospect who will almost definitely be a top 50 pick.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein grades Mitchell as a 6.38, which translates into the projection of “plus starter.” He comes in as Zierlein’s sixth-best receiver prospect.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Mitchell as his seventh-best receiver prospect and 35th best overall on his most recent big board. Brugler wrote about Mitchell:

“Despite some wasted movements in his routes that need tightened up, Mitchell cleanly accelerates/decelerates at will and has fluid movement skills to create separation out of hi breaks (81.8% first down/touchdown rate in 2023, best among receivers in this class).”

Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen is more tempered on Mitchell, ranking him as a 3rd-round talent (57th overall on their big board) but comparing him favorably to Josh Reynolds, who’s been a strong NFL contributor for 7 years.

That all said, it’s clear that Mitchell is highly thought of, and he’ll require high-round investment. Wide receiver is currently Tampa’s longest drought when it comes to drafting by position in the first two rounds — they haven’t invested a first- or second-rounder in a receiver since Mike Evans in 2014.

ON THE CLOCK...

Bucs Nation, what say you? Would you like to see AD Mitchell suit up as the team’s next big receiving weapon? Let us know in the poll and comments.