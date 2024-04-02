Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Notre Dame Running Back, Audric Estime

Adding Chase Edmonds back in free agency to join Rachaad White isn’t enough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be super confident in improving their league worst rushing attack from last season. And while the running game came to life over the last half of the season, it still wasn’t anywhere close to being good enough. Now, the Bucs need to bring in an additional guy to the running back room that can provide a spark - as well as something White and Edmonds can’t offer.

Audric Estime out of Notre Dame is one of the more exciting prospects in the NFL Draft and would certainly bring something the Bucs can’t currently offer.

Audric Estime’s Collegiate Career

As a senior at St. Joseph Regional HIgh School in New Jersey, Estime rushed for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns on his way to being named the NJ.com Football Player Of The Year, leading him to commit to playing his college ball with the Spartans of Michigan State. Then, after a change of heart, Estime switched to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As a freshman, Estime had just seven rushing attempts but came away with 60 yards. Then, he started to take off his sophomore year. 156 attempts for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 9 receptions for 135 yards and another score. Then, his senior season was even more impressive. 210 attempts, 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6.4 yards per carry - while adding 17 receptions for another 142 yards.

At 5’11” and 230 lbs, Estime is a handful. He is the second ranked running back according to Pro Football Focus with an overall offensive score of 94.2 to go along with his 94.0 run grade, good for third among all running backs while NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein compared tackling Estime at full speed to tackling a compact car.

Pro Day and Scouting Combine

Estime’s stock took a little dip at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.71 40, but he improved that at the Notre Dame Pro Day, dropping it to 4.58. However, as you can see in the video above, he has game speed that allows him to pull away from defenders for long runs.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Estime received an 81 production score - good for first among running backs - from NFL Next Gen Stats to go with his 76 overall score, sixth among running backs.

His RAS score leaves a little to be desired, coming in at a 6.52;

What Estime Can Do For The Buccaneers In 2024

Estime brings a level of physicality and brute strength they just don’t have with White or Edmonds. However, the Bucs also wouldn’t lose anything with him on the field. He can run, he can catch - having caught every target thrown his way in college - and he can pick up the blitz. So there’s no telegraphing what the Buccaneers are going to do based on which back is in the game,

Estime was one of the most successful short yardage backs in college football but also has the ability to turn a 4th-and-1 into an explosive play and gain 20+ yards. Not as good, but similar to the way we’ve seen Derrick Henry get to the second level against a stacked box and break off huge gains.

Estime is also the type of player that gets better as the game goes on. Much like Leonard Fournette during his time with the Bucs, as defenses get more tired Estime gets more effective because he’s so hard to bring down. His downhill, power running wears on defenses and leads to broken tackles and big gains late in games - which will also come in handy when trying to preserve a lead.

Three-Year Outlook

From the start, Estime is a rotational guy to compliment Rachaad White. However, White is entering a contract year and the Bucs could turn to Estime to become the starter if they can’t find a way to bring White back or if he doesn’t impress enough in 2024 to warrant another deal.

He’s an every down back that can be a legitimate starter in the NFL or can be an incredibly effective half of a running back duo. He doesn’t have to come off the field for any situation which lends itself to the ability to be a lead back. It wouldn’t be any surprise to see him take snaps away from Edmonds as the 2024 season progresses before earning a 50/50 split late in the season and into 2025 before taking over a lead role.

Stock Report

Estime is projected as a late third to fourth round pick at the moment and is selected in mock drafts at pick 108 on average. He’s most often linked to the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills in consensus mock draft rankings with his peak being the Cowboys’ pick in the third round with pick number 87, just ahead of the Bucs’ first of two third round picks.

On The Clock...

So, make a call Bucs fans. Picking up a back like Estime could very well boost the Bucs’ overall rushing attack with the potential to develop into the feature guy in Liam Coen’s offense. So what would you do when it comes to Audric Estime? Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comment section!