Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: LB Junior Colson, Michigan

You’d expect a top 5 draft pick to stick around longer than his rookie deal, but Devin White didn’t quite pan out for Tampa and now leaves a talent gap for the Buccaneers.

Lavonte David is still elite as ever and returns for his age-34 season, but he’s firmly year-to-year and will only be around for so long. The Bucs received a pleasant surprise from K.J. Britt, who essentially forced the team to bench White late in the season and played very well, opening up the possibility of him becoming a full-time starter.

The team also drafted Sir’Vocea Dennis in 2023 and didn’t get him much run, so he could be up for a snap uptick as well. Depending on how Jason Licht and Todd Bowles feel, however, they might want someone with higher athletic upside (which Britt lacks) and high-level college production.

Could that lead them to someone like Junior Colson? Let’s explore.

JUNIOR COLSON’S COLLEGIATE CAREER

Colson is an incredible story. Originally from Haiti, Colson lost his father at a young age and was placed at an orphanage owned by his uncle. Shortly after, the 2010 earthquake devastated the area. He then met his eventual adoptive mother, who participated in relief efforts, and they all went through a 2-year process for legal adoption.

At 9 years old, Colson boarded a plane for the first time to Tennessee, speaking only Haitian Creole. He learned English and integrated into his new culture with help from sports, and he found a comfort zone on the football field.

A 4-star recruit and the top 10 linebacker in the 2021 class, Colson fielded offers from basically every major Power 5 program but settled on Michigan after connecting with the Wolverines’ linebacker coach (also of Haitian descent).

He was immediately an impact player as a freshman, starting 7 games and being named a freshman All-American. The following two seasons he started all 29 games, collecting 196 total tackles (8.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, and 5 passes defensed while earning back-to-back second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Last season, he also earned the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which rewards a player for tremendous character on and off the field.

PRO DAY AND SCOUTING COMBINE

Unfortunately, a hamstring strain prevented Colson from working out in any capacity this draft cycle. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds with 32 1/2” arms at the NFL Combine, which is a good size for his position.

He did meet with the Bucs at the Combine and even spoke about his admiration for Lavonte David.

@UMichFootball LB Junior Colson said #Bucs LB Lavonte David is a guy that he's watched for a long time.



Mentioned his longevity in the NFL. A player he would "truly love" to just sit back and watch and learn from.

WHAT COLSON CAN DO FOR THE BUCS IN 2024

If Colson were to suit up in red and pewter, he would have the inside track to be the starter next to Lavonte David from the jump.

While we don’t have the measurables to solidify it, Colson is a strong athlete who Bowles will like as a potential fit in his scheme. Colson is sturdily built and readily meets ball carriers head on in the hole or in the open field. His fantastic tackle production (257) backs that up, and he rarely misses opportunities thanks to his upper-body strength and length.

He’s a fluid mover who can cover ground quickly laterally, allowing that true sideline-to-sideline pursuit which is so vital in Tampa’s defense. It also allows him to move around excellently in zone coverage, which he pairs with a demonstrable football IQ and hot-running motor. His work ethic is widely heralded, as he won Michigan’s defensive MVP and their Toughest Player Award.

He’s clearly the type of player the Bucs have historically valued, both personality and play-style wise.

THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK

Again, the idea is to be drafting an immediate starter from the jump and seeing clear development over the course of his rookie contract — unlike his predecessor.

That said, Colson has some similar issues to work out as White. Colson likewise needs better consistency with proper hand technique when attempting to disengage from blocks, especially against NFL competition. He also needs to continue improving his recognition skills to better identify blocking schemes and running lanes.

With that said, he would strongly benefit from a timeshare with K.J. Britt, who proved adept at those two very things. A timeshare would still allow Colson to utilize his athletic gifts (and much higher coverage ceiling compared to Britt) while learning.

You’d then hope he’s better prepared for a full-time role in 2025 (possibly when David calls it quits).

STOCK REPORT

Colson is widely regarded as a top-50 lock and in strong contention to be the top linebacker drafted in a so-so class.

He’s ranked LB1 by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (42nd overall on his final big board). Brugler likewise complimented Colson’s stout tackling ability, movement skills, and overall character, as well as his toughness to play through multiple injuries and still produce.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also rates him as his No. 1 off-ball linebacker, giving him the grade of 6.37 — deeming him an eventual plus starter. He had this to say:

“He projects as a good three-down linebacker, but improving block recognition and taking a few more chances could elevate him into the next tier at the position.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is lower on him, ranking Colson as his LB3 (88th overall) and deeming him a 4th round value. Holder questions Colson’s ability to be an inside linebacker, writing:

“Schematically, Colson could be a good “Sam” linebacker on even fronts with his ability to man up against tight ends. If he cleans up his run-defense/instincts, he’ll blossom into a quality starting NFL linebacker.”

ON THE CLOCK...

Bucs Nation, would like to see Colson become Lavonte David's heir-apparent?