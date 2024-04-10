 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deal to make Winfield, Jr. highest-paid safety ‘will get done’

Tampa Bay working on getting a deal done.

By Gil Arcia
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Antoine Winfield, Jr. was one of the best — if not the best — safety in the league in 2023. The Buccaneers have benefitted from his stellar play since drafting him 45th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

And now, it appears both sides are eager to get a deal done which will make him the highest-paid safety.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a sense of optimism that the Bucs and Winfield will reach an agreement.

“Winfield (has) been working towards a new deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety and there is optimism it will get done, per sources. The NFL’s highest paid safety is currently Chargers’ Derwin James at $19M per year.”

Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on their young safety with the intent on continuing talks on a new deal. It seems to be on track to that being the case, it’s just a matter of when.

