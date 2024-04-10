Deal to make Winfield, Jr. highest-paid safety ‘will get done’

Antoine Winfield, Jr. was one of the best — if not the best — safety in the league in 2023. The Buccaneers have benefitted from his stellar play since drafting him 45th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

And now, it appears both sides are eager to get a deal done which will make him the highest-paid safety.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a sense of optimism that the Bucs and Winfield will reach an agreement.

“Winfield (has) been working towards a new deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety and there is optimism it will get done, per sources. The NFL’s highest paid safety is currently Chargers’ Derwin James at $19M per year.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tee Higgins are the last two remaining players to be franchised this off-season not to land a long-term deal.



Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on their young safety with the intent on continuing talks on a new deal. It seems to be on track to that being the case, it’s just a matter of when.