SB Nation Reacts: What is the biggest need for the Buccaneers to address in the draft?

Tampa Bay’s free agency haul of bringing back their own carried heavy importance as the Buccaneers have begun the scouting process ahead of this year’s NFL Draft.

But who or what position of need could they be gearing up to address?

With not having access to their big board, we asked fans what need they feel is the team’s biggest to address at the draft.

The loss of Shaq Barrett and the need for better blocking along the offensive line has the Tampa Bay fan base nearly split on which aspect of the trenches the Bucs biggest need is.

With 45 percent of the fans feeling that guard or center and 44 percent feeling that edge rusher is the biggest need the Bucs have to address in the draft, it’s clear by these split results the trenches should be prioritized by the Buccaneers.

We’ll certainly see what Tampa Bay does in a matter of weeks.

