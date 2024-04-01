Bucs Nation Post Free Agency First Round NFL Mock Draft

It’s safe to say that the brunt of free agency has passed, and in its wake the NFL Draft is less than a month away.

While many rosters have been drastically reshaped, others focused on keeping their cores together (a la Buccaneers), but all the same everyone will seek major upgrades via the latest wave of incoming college talent.

It’s a stacked class, too, which makes it tough to find perfect fits even with some clearer pictures available. Some trades have been included here to hypothesize how certain teams might react, so let’s have some fun with it.

Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, Southern California

Another year, another No. 1 overall pick written in ballpoint pen. Chicago will hope the third time’s the charm with Williams, who will be the Bears’ third first-round QB since 2017.

Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, Louisiana State

This feels like a true toss-up, and it doesn’t feel like the gap is particularly huge between Daniels and Drake Maye right now. Daniels, on a surface level, seems to fit what new OC Kliff Kingsbury likes in a signal caller. Daniels a true dual-action dynamo with excellent accuracy and pocket presence.

New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Ever since the Minnesota Vikings acquired a second first-rounder, speculation has run rampant about the Pats being a prime trade partner. It’s true that the Pats’ roster has seen better days and needs plenty of improvement, but I cannot see them being guaranteed a top 3 QB in an excellent class and willingly passing.

They have Jacoby Brissett to tide the storm for a year while Maye gets to sit and refine his mechanics, which are currently the biggest obstacle toward him becoming a top-tier pro. He’s got every other intangible you could hope for.

Arizona Cardinals – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Another potential trade partner for the Vikings, I also can’t see the Cardinals willingly passing on a top 3 wide receiver in a historic draft when Kyler Murray has no go-to option on the roster currently. They can choose any of Harrison Jr., Nabers, and Odunze but it’s hard to debate Harrison’s elite blend of physicality, intelligence, and pedigree.

(TRADE) Minnesota Vikings – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

A jump-up for whomever of Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy remains in the top 6 feels inevitable for Minnesota, which needs to find a talent who will help them compete more than Kirk Cousins or Sam Darnold. McCarthy does not scream top 5 pick, but he’s universally heralded for his accuracy, football smarts, and character. The lack of true pass opportunities in a run-first offense is terrifying, but the draft is a game of risk and chance (especially with QBs).

New York Giants – WR Malik Nabers, Louisiana State

The Giants might definitely be prowling for a quarterback since they seem to realize just how mediocre Daniel Jones is – they also seem to have awoken from the coma that somehow led to them inexplicably giving him $40 million a year. That said, if they can’t pull off the move, getting a true weapon for the offense feels like a no-brainer. No combination of Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, or Wan’Dale Robinson should keep them from Nabers, whose special burst and three-level playmaking ability scream No.1 receiver.

(TRADE) New York Jets – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

This doesn’t feel like it’s been discussed much until recently, but are we all aware that the Jets’ receiver room is currently barren outside of Garrett Wilson and a broken Mike Williams on a one-year deal? An overpaid, washed Allen Lazard, Jason Brownlee (who??), and kick returner Xavier Gipson comprise the rest of Aaron Rodgers’s weapons, and that’s almost as insane as Rodgers’s conspiracy theories.

The Jets spent big capital to fix their offensive line with Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses, and that feels specifically geared toward win-now mode and opening the draft to get another quality passing threat. Odunze feels like a Larry Fitzgerald clone with his incredible feel for route running, unflappable hands, and overall reliability. He and Wilson would create an intimidating long-term duo, so the Jets bite the bullet to jump ahead of other receiver-needy teams.

Atlanta Falcons – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

The Falcons’ perpetual search for a single person who can muster consistent QB pressure is ongoing, but maybe it finally ends in 2024. Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebeketie are good contributors, but Dallas Turner represents a clear talent upgrade over either of them. Turner’s insane length and get-off, paired with eye-popping closing burst, make him the clear EDGE No. 1 in this draft class. Combined with the other two, Turner might just give new head coach Raheem Morris something impactful to work with.

(TRADE) New Orleans Saints – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

QBs and receivers dominate the top 10 to this point, but now it’s time for a prolific offensive line class to take centerstage. And it enters out onto the scene with a bang, as the Saints remain their usual aggressive selves to move into the top 10 and select their new left tackle.

Trevor Penning has been a disaster for the Saints, as they passed him over in favor of others when injuries decimated New Orleans’ line last season. They also received recent news that stalwart right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s career might be over due to a knee injury.

Joe Alt vs Ohio State..........

If they’re serious about remaining real competitors in a vulnerable NFC South, they need to fortify their line, and moving up for someone like Alt would do just that. Alt is just 21 years old with mind-bending size, technique, and strength. He provides a much clearer ceiling compared to Penning and cements the Saints’ blindside for years to come.

(TRADE) Tennessee Titans – OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

The Titans drop back, gain precious capital for their reload, and still get an elite tackle prospect in Fashanu. Protecting signal caller Will Levis in this discovery year is paramount, and Fashanu’s excellent athletic tools and rare pass protection polish will provide him with a high floor and even higher ceiling as he pairs with last year’s first-rounder Peter Skoronski to form an exciting left side of the offensive line.

(TRADE) Los Angeles Chargers – OL J.C. Latham, Alabama

I’m not 100% sold that the Chargers will bite on trading out of the top 5 with one of the top 3 receivers staring them right in the face. It’s not an easy choice, but their roster is hurting at multiple spots and they could really maximize their returns if they play a trade the right way.

The Chargers have endured a revolving door at right tackle for almost a decade now, as names like broken Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, and Trey Pipkins have all taken turns trying to get Philip Rivers and now Justin Herbert killed. Latham possesses big-time body strength, overwhelming size, and frightening quickness. The technique needs to be cleaned up some to handle NFL nuance and speed, but he should create immediate movement on the ground, which is exactly what Jim Harbaugh wants.

(TRADE) Philadelphia Eagles – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Eagles have orchestrated an aggressive re-tooling this offseason with signings like edge rusher Bryce Huff and running back Saquon Barkley. Beyond the big-name signings and coaching staff overhaul, the Eagles still need reinforcements in their secondary.

In the midst of his team’s competitive window, GM Howie Roseman decides to get aggressive and move up with the Broncos to acquire the best cornerback in the draft to replace a decrepit James Bradberry. Mitchell possesses plus ball skills, physicality, and athletic traits to match up with most receivers in the league from the get-go.

Las Vegas Raiders – CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The Raiders really need something at the QB position, but it’s going to be tough to beat out other needy teams. Thus, they’ll need to hang in at 13 or maybe trade down and acquire further assets. Staying put should still yield a top cornerback or offensive lineman, and in this case we go with Arnold. The redshirt sophomore from Alabama has incredible pure talent technically and athletically, but not as much as consistency – this can generally be chalked up to lack of experience. It’s going to be tough to say no to Arnold’s ceiling.

(TRADE) Chicago Bears – DT Byron Murphy, Texas

The Bears have done a solid job building up their roster, and at this point they can go BPA for their ascending defense after trading down and acquiring some more capital for currently bare cupboard. In this case, a juiced-up 3-technique to complete Matt Eberflus’s defense seems like a great play.

He’s a little undersized, but Murphy has some special twitch to go with great body control, heavy hands, and an intelligent pass rushing plan. He should come in and pair with Montez Sweat to seriously bolster Chicago’s front 7.

Indianapolis Colts – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Keep building around your young franchise passer – that should be the Colts’ modus operandi this year. While Anthony Richardson had his rookie season ended prematurely due to injury, the potential he flashed should have everyone very excited. But to keep that developmental trajectory shooting upward, Richardson needs a more rounded supporting cast beyond Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.

So with that in mind, taking the best tight end in the draft, and possibly in recent memory, makes a ton of sense. Bowers is a little undersized, but he showed basically every receiving skill you could ever want while at Georgia, as he did nearly everything at a high level. The returns on rookie tight ends are a mixed bag, but the Colts don’t need him to be an All-Pro right away, especially since they seem ahead of their rebuilding schedule.

Seattle Seahawks – OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Seahawks must upgrade their interior after losing both of their starting guards to power their run game and protect Geno Smith, Sam Howell, or perhaps some other young gun from getting splattered. Their search takes them south, as they find a total tonesetter in Fuaga.

Fuaga is a very aggressive run blocker with a beefy build, but his calling card might be pristine pass protection technique. He might get exploited by elite NFL speed on the edge due to a slightly stiff lower half, but a move inside would significantly mitigate that and allow his best traits to shine.

(TRADE) Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Sensing a run, the Steelers might feel compelled to jump ahead of other teams considering line improvements and snag their preferred target. They went to the Georgia well once last year with Broderick Jones, and they might very well do it again to find his bookend.

Mims has very little play experience (8 college starts), which is concerning, but he looks like he was created in a lab (6-foot-8, 340 pounds with 36 ⅛” arms), which is very tantalizing. He’s shown glimmers of good technique and hand placement, so it’s a project worth biting on. Pittsburgh showed patience with Jones in Year 1, and they likely wouldn’t flinch in paying Mims the same courtesy.

Cincinnati Bengals – OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

“Protect Joe Burrow” has remained the party line for the last 3 years, but the Bengals still aren’t quite there. They recently signed mammoth Trent Brown to play right tackle, but it’s only for one year and the team still needs to upgrade at left guard.

Enter Fautanu, a silky smooth mover with a mean streak who has the chops to kick inside to create an ideal lineup but then go back outside if either of the Browns (Trent or Orlando) prove to be transient solutions on the edge.

Los Angeles Rams – EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Losing Aaron Donald to retirement brutalizes an L.A. pass rush that already needed help on the edges. While someone like Johnny Newton might appeal, it feels like a small reach at this point considering who’s still on the board here. Verse is a scheme-versatile powerhouse whose explosive traits and athleticism make him an immediate starter to pair with other pieces like Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

(TRADE) Jacksonville Jaguars – CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Ronald Darby is a good one-year stop gap, a productive veteran who should eat up snaps. But the long-term future is far from secure with Darby sitting at 30 years old and Tyson Campbell due for a big raise after this season when his rookie contract expires.

Thus, the Jags would be wise to invest in a successor, and Wiggins is a slam-dunk choice at this point after a small move-down. He’s thin, which will be worrisome, but his advanced technique and blistering speed and agility make him well worth the risk.

Miami Dolphins – OL Graham Barton, Duke

The Dolphins’ interior O-line was a major bugaboo last season, and they haven’t done much to improve it beyond adding Aaron Brewer and re-signing injury-prone Isaiah Wynn and middling veteran Robert Jones. To protect Tua Tagovailoa and keep their top-tier run game intact, investing in someone like Barton would do wonders.

A damn good offensive tackle in college, Barton should have supreme positional versatility across the line to get the best possible lineup out there. He’s a fluid mover with the smarts to execute the gamut of blocks and designs.

(TRADE) Denver Broncos – EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Historically, trading back isn’t really Sean Payton’s jive. However, even he has to be aware of how dire his franchise’s current situation is. They’re sporting a mismatched, talent-deficient roster in a stacked-up AFC West, they have no quarterback, and they lack a No. 1 pass rusher against guys like Pat Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and…uh, Gardner Minshew.

Anyway, trading back and picking up an extra Day 2 pick from Philly would be prudent, especially when they can land a high-upside pass rusher like Robinson. The college production wasn’t prolific, but the traits are clearly there with a top-tier athletic profile to boot.

(TRADE) Los Angeles Chargers – WR Brian Thomas Jr., Louisiana State

Again, the simplest solution to Los Angeles’s now glaring weapon shortcomings would be to just stay at No. 5, but if there was a draft to still feel good about trading down and getting a quality weapon, this would be it.

The team’s 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston already looks like a major flub, but Thomas offers far more talent and upside than the former Horned Frog ever had. He’s a little unpolished, but he’s electrically quick and a natural separator who can work inside or outside. With what will be a run-heavy offense, Thomas will have time to develop.

Dallas Cowboys – OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

The Cowboys are currently very unsettled on the offensive line with the departures of long-time left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz. Historically, the team has highly valued a strong front, and it seems likely that will continue.

Powers-Johnson is a tailormade center prospect who can start from Day 1. He’s an ass-kicker who plays with the ideal blend of aggression and power, which should translate to people-moving in the run game from the get-go. He needs to continue refining his hand technique to handle NFL speed, but he’d be well-protected playing next to an elite guard duo in Tyler Smith and Zack Martin.

Green Bay Packers – DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Packers are well off at several positions with young players, so they have a lot of flexibility in how they approach this selection. A trade-up to secure a higher-profile talent might even be in the cards, but someone like DeJean would be a great use of resources as well.

DeJean has versatility as someone who could play outside corner or safety, which means that the team could get him on the field fairly early. Former first-rounder Eric Stokes hasn’t really panned out, so DeJean could push him there, but he could also compete with Anthony Johnson and others at safety.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

I gotta say, it’s been nice having to wait so long to get the Bucs in these exercises over the last 4 years or so. Winning with consistently talented rosters is fun, as it turns out!

With that said, Tampa has some big decisions with this pick, though free agency offers some potential clarity. The team kept its own priority players in Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, and Antoine Winfield Jr., among others, but they did also move on from stalwarts like Shaq Barrett and Carlton Davis. That seems to create a priority list that starts with pass rusher, cornerback, and interior offensive line.

The Bucs have a few choices in this scenario, but it’s hard to pass on someone like Latu if he gets this far (or even in this range). The primary concerns with Latu are a previously career-threatening neck injury that forced a brief retirement, his older age (will be 24 this year), and good but not great athleticism.

#UCLA EDGE/OLB Laiatu Latu



#UCLA EDGE/OLB Laiatu Latu

NFL-ready pass rusher, alignment versatility, endless effort, always searching to make an impact play

These are valid worries that will push him down boards despite the fact he’s an absolute demon on the field. He’s hyper intelligent with a fantastic array of moves and the ability to adapt to any playstyle. His hands are simply some of the best you will see in a draft prospect. This is a man who will come and be a starter opposite YaYa Diaby from Day 1. If he gets to the 18-20 pick range, I would advocate for the Bucs getting aggressive for him if he passes their medical checks.

Arizona Cardinals – DL Johnny Newton, Illinois

The Cardinals gave some massively oversized deals to mediocre players like Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones at defensive tackle, but that shouldn’t stop them from deepening their defensive line rotation with someone like Newton.

Newton, like Murphy, is undersized but shows great hands, use of leverage, and block control to be a consistent contributor at the next level. He has stretches where it feels like the motor isn’t always revving at 100%, and there are some rumors floating around about him being difficult to coach, so that might give teams pause depending how valid the concern is. Based strictly on the eyeball test though, this is a good football player who very well could go 10 picks earlier than this.

(TRADE) Washington Commanders – EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Buffalo needed to make several cap sacrifices as it looks to retool around Josh Allen, and that’s left it short in several areas. Ergo, with no slam dunk talent for them here in this scenario, I project a small trade-down out of the first as Washington gets aggressive in their rebuild.

The team once thrived on the edges with strong talent like Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, and occasionally Chase Young. They’re all gone now though, and they need to provide some reinforcement for their awesome defensive tackle duo in Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne.

Robinson has impressed with his unique athletic profile and great draft cycle that included a dominant week of Senior Bowl practices and really good Combine testing. His Swiss Army knife-like profile seems like a match made in heaven for new head coach Dan Quinn, who is as creative a defensive mind as anyone in the game.

Detroit Lions – CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Lions recently gained Carlton Davis from the Bucs and signed Amik Robertson but lost Cam Sutton due to legal troubles. Even then, their corner room is made of glass between Davis and Emmanuel Moseley, and Robertson never started a full season in 4 years with the Raiders.

GM Brad Holmes has shown the savvy to make moves that affect the short- and long-term needs of his roster, and he should recognize that cornerback is still a hole for them. Enter McKinstry, who is an incredibly intelligent, technically sound player with a competitive streak and provides a high floor as a pro.

Baltimore Ravens – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The Ravens traded away right tackle Morgan Moses, leaving a big opening upfront. The team has shown willingness to invest in the trenches with high picks, and someone like Guyton should intrigue them.

He may not be a turnkey Day 1 starter, but his fantastic size (6-foot-8, 34 ⅛” arms), quick feet, and rapidly improving pass sets will get him into Round 1. He has a future at either tackle spot, which might also appeal to Baltimore due to Ronnie Stanley’s consistent injury problems on the blind side.

(TRADE) New England Patriots – WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The 49ers’ GM John Lynch (Bucs Hall of Famer, LFG) is one the smarter guys in the league when it comes to recognizing value and moving around the draft board. Picking up some future compensation for a tiny move down the board and out of Round 1 plays to the Pats’ benefit, who ensure they get a talented receiver to augment their weak corps.

Like the QB they chose earlier in this scenario, Mitchell isn’t a finished product, nor should he be expected to be top dog right out of the gate. However, all of the traits exist to reach that bar sooner rather than later. Mitchell is a superb athlete with eye-popping ball skills and tracking ability.

Kansas City Chiefs – CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

The Chiefs gave away an excellent cornerback in L’Jarius Sneed for basically nothing, which does create a notable hole in what was an elite secondary in 2023. Stylistically, the Chiefs are going to love Rakestraw if they’re looking for a replacement.

Rakestraw is hard-nosed, playing with great physicality and nonstop competitiveness. He might’ve been a Missouri Tiger, but he’s got that dog in him. He’s not as good of an athlete as Sneed, which will push him down in the late-1 / early 2 territory, but the sticky coverage skills and plus-plus run defense and tackling are going to appeal to Steve Spagnuolo.