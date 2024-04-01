Buccaneers NFL Draft target: Cornerback T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a successful offseason, to this point. With a heavy emphasis placed on retaining their own talent, the Bucs managed to bring back high-value team members— Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa was also able to return a player from a few free agent cycles ago, in Jordan Whitehead, through a two‐year detour with the New York Jets.

Alongside the re-signings, there was a sacrifice. The Tampa Bay Bucs starting cornerback, Carlton Davis, was shipped off to the Detroit Lions for some draft day capital.

Tampa did address the cornerback position group in free agency with the signing of Tavierre Thomas. Thomas has played in 81 career games and, for what it’s worth, has never recorded an interception outside of the 2021 season— where he had two. The Buccaneers also have some players on their roster from the team’s 2023 campaign who might be available to fill Davis’ role.

There is a fine line between over analysis and something that means nothing at all— The Buccaneers have a defensive head coach, who is former defensive back in the National Football League. Todd Bowles is as qualified as anyone to identify a quality defensive back when he sees one. Bowles’ recent track record of producing and developing talent at the position supports that notion (Mike Edwards, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr.). Tampa's head man has gone out of his way to consistently praise Zyon McCollum, holding him in high regard on multiple occasions. Bowles’ complimentary nature toward McCollum might mean that Tampa Bay’s third year corner is in line for a promotion or— it may be something that means nothing at all.

If the team and Bowles are not convinced Zyon McCollum or any of the other current players on the team’s roster will be capable of filling the shoes of their recently departed number one corner drafting a cornerback becomes a priority.

If drafting a cornerback is a priority, then the 2024 NFL Draft will present the Buccaneers with a unique opportunity for the city of Tampa to be represented on a Buccaneers’ gameday jersey nameplate.

Who is T.J. Tampa?

T.J. Tampa is a cornerback, out of Iowa State. The former Cyclone has a very Todd Bowles-esque defensive back build. Standing at a tall 6’1” and weighing just a shade beneath 190 lb. Tampa is a long corner, with ball skills, who is a pending collision in the secondary— The rare cornerback with pop.

Last year, Tampa snagged two interceptions alongside his 44 recorded tackles and seven pass deflections. In Tampa's last two seasons at the collegiate level, he earned 83 tackles and three interceptions.

Lance Zierlein, on NFL.com, referenced Tampa as "Physical in coverage… And in run support." In his overview, Zierlein reguarded Tampa’s "instincts and ball skills" as two of the main things that can potentially help him find a home on an NFL roster.

Against Cincinnati, Tampa was able to put a small sample of those instincts and ball skills on tape— Playing an underneath zone at the perfect depth so that he was able to read the route combination and recognize Cincinnati was trying to lure him forward with a short route, to throw an out-breaking intermediate route over his head. Rather than biting up too aggressively on the shorter route, Tampa showed great patience and understanding of how the offense was attempting to manipulate him and took advantage— Reading the quarterback and then fanning backward, after the throw, for an interception.

How does Tampa fit in Tampa Bay?

Zierlein's list of weakness for T.J. Tampa read out similarly, in a few areas, to those of the aforementioned Carlton Davis— A player who certainly did struggle at times but ultimately was able to function at a high level in Todd Bowles' defense.

"Lacks top gear to run with NFL vertical speed."

"Gets lost versus slippery route runners."

"Open-field tackling can be spotty."

With a concerning top-end speed being a main talking point, how did Tampa run at his Pro Day?

—Carlton Davis clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash.

Todd Bowles has a history of working well with defensive backs and while Tampa is far from the perfect prospect, a coach with Bowles’ résumé is the exact mentor who may be able to unlock his full potential. Tampa fits the build, has the look of a Todd Bowles‐corner, and he shares a name with the city he’d be playing his home games in.

Cliché as it may be, everybody’s familiar with ‘if the shoe fits, wear it.’ In this case, the thinking may be ‘If the name fits, draft it.’ Tampa in Tampa? The headline writes itself.

On the clock...

