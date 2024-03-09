Buccaneers awarded sixth round compensatory pick

It is officially that time of the offseason where has the league hands out compensatory picks. Compensatory picks are given out to teams based on the players that they lost during the free agency cycle a year ago.

The league has equated Tampa Bay's losses, from a year ago, to a sixth round pick in this year's draft. Sixth round picks may not jolt excitement through anyone's veins but sixth rounders (Like any other pick) have the potential to come in and contribute.

In the Buccaneers’ most recent run to the Super Bowl, the team was led by two noteworthy players who didn’t hear their names called until the sixth round of the NFL Draft—

Antonio Brown was a sixth round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 draft. Brown, of course, scored a pivotal touchdown in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl romp of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another fairly key piece of that team's championship success was the man who threw him the ball. Tom Brady, as everyone knows by this point, was also a sixth round pick— The most valuable sixth round selection in league history.

For the Buccaneers, some of their recent sixth rounders have had legitimate contributions on the field. In the last five seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have drafted Trey Palmer, Ko Kieft, and Scott (Scotty) Miller— all in round six of the NFL Draft. Those three names may not read as a who's who list of NFL stars but, each of the three have played meaningful snaps for the organization.

This year, the Buccaneers' sixth round compensatory pick will be pick 220. Who will Jason Licht view as the next diamond in the rough piece he'd like to add to the Bucs' roster?

