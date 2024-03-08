Buccaneers betting on patience in the Baker Mayfield negotiations

The Buccaneers seem to like gambling. They’ve taken chances on a young assistant to become head coach, on drafting a kicker, sticking by quarterback Jameis Winston, bringing in Tom Brady (not much of a gamble, really), and now appear ready to let quarterback Baker Mayfield test free agency if it comes to that.

Reports have linked Mayfield to asking for an annual salary north of $40 million yet another discredited that claim, going as far as saying his agent — Tom Mills — denies the report they’ve asked that much from the Bucs. So where do both sides stand?

While we wait for the negotiations to sort themselves out, it appears we’ll have to wait much longer. As noted by Jenna Laine on ESPN, Tampa Bay appears set to allow Mayfield to test free agency as general manager Jason Licht spoke on having patience during these situations.

Licht said they feel they have a “pretty good idea” on which teams will try to pursue Mayfield. He said the key with all their free agents is to “remain patient” and “not panic,” even if they do test the market, which is what Evans had planned to do before a conversation with his wife March 1 ultimately prompted him to stay.

There are still many that believe Mayfield and the Bucs will eventually strike a deal. But as the legal tampering period draws nearer at noon eastern on March 11, restlessness grows more and more.

However, not for Licht & Co. who are still very confident something will get done as he states conversations have been “good.”

Well, here’s to crossing fingers. And toes.