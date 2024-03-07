Report discredits claims of Baker Mayfield’s camp asking for over $40 million annually

He said. She said. It not only happens on the schoolyard, but also in the world of journalism. And when it comes to any news regarding contract negotiations between the Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, we witnessed just that.

There has been reports that Mayfield and his agent started negotiations with Tampa Bay asking for a yearly salary over $40 million. However, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times stated in his latest podcast that that figure was simply never mentioned by the veteran quarterback nor his agent.

“As far as Mayfield’s representatives or Baker saying ‘I need [$44 million] or large,’ that has not happened to my knowledge,” Stroud said.

Stroud, who is well plugged-in with players and agents, noted in the episode as well that while at the Pro Bowl he spoke to Mayfield’s agent Tom Mills and that figure was never a ‘hope or a wish’ adding that Mills denies the claim.

The overall belief is that both sides will ultimately make things work and Mayfield will re-sign with the team.

If it means anything, especially for the fans, Mayfield is still around town hanging out at the Yankees Spring Training game joining in batting practice with Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Baker Mayfield takes some swings in the cage at #Yankees camp: pic.twitter.com/BejIq6H6KL — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 7, 2024