Buccaneers using franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to use the franchise tag on their star defender, Antoine Winfield Jr. The All-Pro safety entered the offseason as the most likely candidate to receive the franchise tag and despite recent rumors circulating over the past few days of a long-term contract coming into focus, the team has ultimately decided to move forward with the tag.

Buccaneers officially are placing their franchise tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr., but really as a placeholder until the two sides can hammer out a long-term deal that they continue to work on and want to get done, per sources. pic.twitter.com/0DjzQYAvA4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

Headlines of a multi-year deal that would feature Winfield Jr. resetting the safety market do still seem like they were based in viable reports, as Schefter's tweet does include the key word choice of "placeholder."

Winfield Jr. is coming off of a 122 tackle season, with six sacks, four fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions (All career highs).

Winfield Jr. is just 26— Of course the Bucs' organization would like to secure a franchise piece of his caliber for the long haul and it does seem like a long-term contract is something that is still very much in the cards for the two sides. With Winfield Jr. franchised and Mike Evans agreeing to terms, two of the Buccaneers' big three free agents have been taken care of before the start of free agency.

