Buccaneers using franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bucs' safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will be staying put in Tampa Bay.

By Will.Walsh
NFL: NOV 12 Titans at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to use the franchise tag on their star defender, Antoine Winfield Jr. The All-Pro safety entered the offseason as the most likely candidate to receive the franchise tag and despite recent rumors circulating over the past few days of a long-term contract coming into focus, the team has ultimately decided to move forward with the tag.

Headlines of a multi-year deal that would feature Winfield Jr. resetting the safety market do still seem like they were based in viable reports, as Schefter's tweet does include the key word choice of "placeholder."

Winfield Jr. is coming off of a 122 tackle season, with six sacks, four fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions (All career highs).

Winfield Jr. is just 26— Of course the Bucs' organization would like to secure a franchise piece of his caliber for the long haul and it does seem like a long-term contract is something that is still very much in the cards for the two sides. With Winfield Jr. franchised and Mike Evans agreeing to terms, two of the Buccaneers' big three free agents have been taken care of before the start of free agency.

