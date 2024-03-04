Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans agree to deal

Buccaneers' fans can breathe a heavy sigh of relief, Mike Evans won't be going anywhere. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their all-time leading touchdown scorer have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep Evans in Tampa Bay for the immediate future.

Details of the contract may be surprsing to some and aren't exactly what many predictions suggested they would be—

Evans will be returning to Tampa on two-year deal, worth $52 million, that includes $35 million guaranteed.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore.



Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

This news, combined with some of the recent quotes from Evans' agent, more than likely implies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield is next up to receive a contract and a deal may be done sooner rather than later.

Many were and are hoping to see Mike Evans 'retire as a Buc.' The consensus was this contract may be the contract that allows that happen, however, with the length of the deal being just two years it seems there will be opportunity for more contract negotiations in the future.

A sentiment shared amongst all Bucs' fans is that Mike Evans is one of the best players to ever put on a pewter helmet and deserves to finish his career where it started. In the midst of swirling, chaotic rumors, doubt emerged as to whether or not the receiver felt the same—

Buccaneers' fans can breathe a second heavy sigh of relief knowing that the feeling does appear to be mutual.

"Mike just called me last night and said, 'I want to be a Bucs for life,'' Evans' agent Daryk Gilmore just texted. ''Myself and Darren Jones have worked hard to get this deal done.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 4, 2024

