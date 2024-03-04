Three recently released players the Buccaneers could pursue

The Buccaneers will be looking for multiple different ways to improve their roster for this upcoming season and with free agency almost here, they will have some opportunities to do so.

There are hundreds of players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 13th, but there are also those that get cut by their teams for cap or performance reasons that end up on the open market. For the Bucs, this could be an opportunity to add players who could be useful for them.

Center Brian Allen

With Ryan Jensen officially retiring and Robert Hainsey having an underwhelming 2023 campaign, the Bucs could be in the market for a new center and Brian Allen could make a lot of sense.

Allen, 28 was with the Rams for the first six seasons of his career and worked with new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen for four of those seasons. There is an obvious connection and familiarity there.

The reason Allen was released was largely due to his inconsistency to stay on the field. He dealt with a MCL injury in 2019, another injury in 2020 which forced him to miss the entire 2020 season. After playing in 16 of 17 regular season games and all four playoff games in 2021, he then had both knee and thumb injuries in 2022 which would make him miss multiple games. This past season he lost his starting job in training camp.

Despite being beaten out in 2023, his production when he has been on the field was solid. He posted a 80.2 PFF grade in 2021 and graded out decently well in limited snaps in other years as well. Allen would make a lot of sense for the Bucs to take a flyer on and see if he can stay healthy.

RB Alexander Mattison

If the Bucs decide they need another back to pair with Rachaad White, the recently released Mattison could make some sense. Mattison has experience with being with another running back after being Dalvin Cook’s running mate in Minnesota.

Mattison is still just 25 years old so there should still be some tread on those tires. He also has experience in both running and receiving so the Bucs could use that as a wrinkle to put into their offense. Mattison may look for a bigger role or opportunity but if he is open to being paired with someone, the Bucs could come calling.

Safety Marcus Maye

Maye is another player that was just recently released by the New Orleans Saints. Maye was drafted in 2017 by none other than the New York Jets... who’s head coach was Todd Bowles. The Bucs HC coached Maye for two seasons in New York before he was fired. Maye would finish up his rookie contract with the Jets and then sign with the Saints in 2022. After playing in just 17 games over two seasons in New Orleans due to injuries, he was released.

The 30 year old safety has experience and familiarity with Todd Bowles and the Bucs might be in the market for a safety like Maye to pair up with Antoine Winfield Jr. Maye is also a former Florida Gator and he was born in Florida so it would be a homecoming of sorts for Maye. If the price is right, it wouldn’t shock me to see the Bucs have some level of interest in adding Maye to the fold in 2024.

The Bucs could take advantage of other teams trying to get under the cap and move on from some veteran players. This is a way the Bucs can find value and production in free agency this year. These names make a lot of sense for Tampa Bay as they look to craft their roster for the 2024 season.