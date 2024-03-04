Predictions for Buccaneers Free Agents

Free agency is right around the corner and for the Buccaneers, they will have a lot of decisions to make on who to bring back and who to let walk. The list of UFAs the Bucs have is long and features many prominent players.

I figured it would be a fun exercise to predict the fate of each Bucs free agent. A quick disclaimer though is this is MY opinion. This is not sourced and does not reflect the opinions of anyone else on the BN writing staff, just what I think is going to happen. Let's get into it!

The full list of free agents will be provided by Spotrac.

WR Mike Evans- Re-signs with Tampa Bay on a 3 year, 79.5 million dollar deal (26.5 AAV)

Evans returns to the Buccaneers on a deal fair for both sides. I’m not sure the market will be as robust for a 31 year old receiver who is likely looking to win now. Those win now teams won’t be able to offer as much money as he wants, so Mike Evans comes back and retires a Buccaneer.

QB Baker Mayfield- Re-signs with Tampa Bay on a 3 year, 96 million dollar deal (32.0 AAV)

This number could certainly end up being higher because the QB market is unpredictable at times but I can’t see a world where Baker Mayfield isn’t the Bucs starting QB in 2024.

S Antoine Winfield Jr- Receives franchise tag, stays in Tampa Bay

Would prefer a long term deal but doesn’t seem likely. Either way I don’t think Winfield is going anywhere.

LB Lavonte David- Re-signs with Tampa Bay on a 1 year, 8.0 million dollar deal

David again re-ups with Tampa Bay on another one year. Would not shock me if the 2024 season was David’s final season in the NFL.

K Chase McLaughlin- Re-signs with Tampa Bay on a 3 year, 12 million dollar deal (4.0 AAV)

McLaughlin was absolute money for the Buccaneers last season. I can’t see a way they let him walk.

Devin White- Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles on a 1 year, 7.0 million dollar deal

White won’t be back in Tampa Bay in 2024 and Philly is a place that makes sense on a one year deal. White will likely have to take a shorter term deal to prove himself and re-enter the market at a later date.

Now that the big boys are out the way, we will move on to the smaller free agents who won’t cost as much money. I won’t be doing contract predictions for these players, just predicting if they will be back in Tampa Bay or not.

Greg Gaines- Back in Tampa Bay

Will Ghoslton- Retires

Matt Feiler- Does not return

Aaron Stinnie- Does not return

Chase Edmonds- Back in Tampa Bay

Ryan Neal- Does not return

Zach Triner- Back in Tampa Bay

David Moore- Does not return

John Wolford- Back in Tampa Bay

Dee Delaney- Back in Tampa Bay

Cam Gill- Does not return

Justin Skule- Back in Tampa Bay

David Wells- Does not return

RFAs/ERFAs who will be back: Nick Leverett, Deven Thompkins, Brandon Walton

So there we have it. Of the Bucs 22 free agents, I predict that 11 of them will return to the team. There will be change in Tampa Bay at certain spots but I think they really push to keep a lot of the 2023 team together.

Again, this is purely for fun and just a prediction on my part. All contract numbers are also my predictions as well and I’d love to hear yours!