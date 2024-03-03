Report: There is ‘intrigue’ of Carlton Davis III being available for trade

We saw what a lack of depth in the Buccaneers secondary can do to them defensively throughout the 2023 season when guys like Carlton Davis III or Jamel Dean went down due to injury. Which is why the latest rumblings from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is such a head scratcher.

According to Fowler, in a section he has labeled “Which cornerbacks could be available?” in the latest Insider article, he mentions there is some intrigue when it comes to the availability of one of the Buccaneers veteran cornerbacks.

Several teams believe Saints corner Marshon Lattimore — whose base salary is a paltry $1.2 million due to a restructure — is also available via a trade, and there’s intrigue on Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III.

Since the Sunday morning publishing of this article, other reports have surfaced of the Saints shopping Lattimore around. So is there any truth to the potential availability of Davis? Hard to believe there is.

Tampa Bay relied lots on young corners Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien throughout the season. There was lots of room for improvement, we’ll say, but at times can see the potential in each.

However, is it enough to potentially trade away their top corner? Only the front office and staff know the answer to that.