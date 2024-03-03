The writing is on the wall for Devin White’s future in Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers enter the offseason with a laundry list of free agents to re-sign including the likes of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr and Lavonte David. While they have more cap flexibility this offseason than in years past, they still will have to manage their money well and be wise about who they spend it on.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy this week and if there is one thing that was made pretty clear, it's that veteran linebacker Devin White is likely on his way out.

This is not or I guess I should say should not be a huge surprise to fans and people who cover the team. White’s inconsistent play along with a trade request last offseason has really hindered his perception around the team and could have been a major turn off for the organization. During the playoff run this past season, White barely played and in turn K.J. Britt started in his place and made some solid plays.

Actions obviously speak louder than words, but just by what Licht said at his press conference, the writing is on the wall. Here is Licht discussing the Bucs top free agents this offseason after being asked where this free agency class is deepest at:

” Well, yeah, there always are, but like I said before, like we’re focused on signing ours right now. I mean, if we can re-sign Mike [Evans] and Baker [Mayfield] and Lavonte [David], Chase [McLaughlin], Antoine [Winfield Jr.] and Tristan [Wirfs], I mean, we should be throwing another boat parade. So, that’s a pretty good class there.”

There is one name not mentioned there and that is Devin White. Licht even mentioned Tristan Wirfs, who’s contract is not up until next offseason as a guy who they are looking to get locked up long term. Where was the former 5th overall pick in that discussion right there? Forgotten about because it is clear that the organization is ready to move on.

Licht was eventually asked about Devin White and his pending free agency and what he said pretty much confirms that the team is not prioritizing White at all right now.

Bucs GM Jason Licht on if lines of communication have been opened with Devin White.

“No. We’re still trying to make some decisions.” #nfln #bucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) February 27, 2024

Still trying to make some decisions? From what he previously said about the Bucs top pending UFAs, it is clear the decisions on those guys have already been made. A former 5th overall pick who has been a starter for the team for many years and you are still trying to make a decision and have not had communication with him yet? That is very telling and a clear sign that White and Tampa Bay are headed for a divorce.

The Bucs made the right decision by not caving in to White’s contract demands a year ago, which lead to the trade request. His inconsistent play along with his off the field antics does not and should not sit well with many in that organization.

There are times that Devin White looks the part and makes a splash play here and there, but too many times does he just not do what is expected of him and that is ultimately why he lost his starting job this past season and most likely will not be back in Tampa Bay in 2024.

For anyone with a sliver of hope that White would return to the Bucs on a cheaper deal, I think Licht’s comments from this week pretty much seal the fate of Devin White’s future as a Buccaneer.