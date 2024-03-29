Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Auburn Safety, Jaylin Simpson

Despite the addition of Jordan Whitehead to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a severe lack of depth within the safety room. While Christian Izien was a surprise standout last season, he did so from the nickel corner spot after moving up from safety. Now, with the additions of Bryce Hall and Tavierre Thomas, there’s the possibility that Izien is able to move back - but his impact would be more felt where he was last season rather than sitting on the sideline behind Winfield and Whitehead. So, while it isn’t a super high priority and a position that the Bucs need to take within the first two days, there is some talent out there that the Bucs could use.

We know Jason Licht loves his Auburn Tigers in the secondary, making Jaylin Simpson an interesting candidate to join the Buccaneers next month during the NFL Draft.

Jaylin Simpson’s Collegiate Career

After attending Frederica Academy in high school where he starred as quarterback and defensive back, Simpson was a four-star recruit as a defensive back choosing Auburn over rival Alabama as well as major programs like Clemson, Florida State, LSU, and Georgia.

Simpson finished his collegiate career with 116 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions - one returned for a touchdown, 14 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. He finished top ten in the SEC in interceptions twice, including number three overall for his Senior season when he finished with a career high four picks.

Simpson finished with a 76.9 overall defensive score from Pro Football Focus, with his run defense sorely lacking and in desperate need for improvement. However, his coverage score was tenth among all safeties in the draft class, coming in at 87.4.

Pro Day and Scouting Combine

Simpson measured in at an even 6-feet and 179lbs with a wingspan of 32 3/8”.

He didn’t participate much in the Auburn Pro Day, focusing on trying to improve his vertical jump from Indianapolis - which he did, going from 39.5 inches to an even 40. He told the media, “I didn’t think I had much to prove. My goal was to come out and have fun on the last go-around with my boys. That was the main thing for me.”

He didn’t feel he had much to prove, most likely, because he tested so well in Indianapolis in February. Simpson ran a 4.45 40 with a 1.51 10-yard split, and hit 11’ 1” on the broad jump. He received an 87 athleticism score from NFL Next Gen Stats, good for the second best safety at the combine and an overall 67 composite score which put him twelfth at his position.

There’s no doubt his athletic abilities are off the charts, with an RAS score of 8.77 - placing him 121st out of all safeties that entered the draft since 1987.

Jaylin Simpson is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.77 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 121 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.



What Simpson Can Do For The Buccaneers In 2024

At best, he’s going to be solid depth at safety with well above average cover skills, allowing him to play that centerfield role rather than someone that moves all over the field like Winfield Jr. does. He also would contribute on special teams - something that will be far more important this season than it has been over the last few years. With the new kickoff rules in place, the Bucs will need guys with great closing speed and vision to get to the returner and not allow a big play.

With the addition of some reliable depth and special teams contributions, you would hope that the Bucs wouldn’t have to use Simpson on offense much in 2024 - because that would mean there were injury issues and he was likely forced onto the field sooner than Todd Bowles would have liked. However, that’s the reality of the sport. Injuries happen and if you have a young player that you can bring along and develop while knowing he fits in as a cover safety if needed, you can trust that you’ll be able to use him.

Three-Year Outlook

Todd Bowles’ defense is a difficult one to catch on to, but more so for the guys in the secondary than anyone else. With his off the charts athletic talent, getting him up to speed slowly and meticulously over his first few seasons gives the Bucs the opportunity to snag a potential starter at safety on day three this year, without the need to start him right away.

Lance Zuerlein of NFL.com listed him as a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter” marking that his transitions from backpedal to full speed, ball-hawking instincts, and his ability to match receivers at the catch point were some of his key strengths while that ball-hawking aggression can be troublesome and his run defense needs serious work as some of his weaknesses.

If the Bucs are able to snag Simpson, those weaknesses are things that can be brought along by Bowles and the defensive staff over the next few years then, if Whitehead moves on once his two year contract is up the Bucs will have a starter waiting in the wings to take over in his third season. Until then, he’s a reliable depth guy that could become an absolute weapon on the kick team.

Stock Report

Right now, Simpson is being projected as a fifth round pick with his average mock draft position being 160 - which doesn’t bode well for the Bucs who currently don’t have a fifth round pick. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t end up with one before the weekend is over. Licht has a propensity to move around and collect more assets - though this might be a year he moves up. We’ve also seen him give up future assets to collect a pick in the current drat, so that option is on the table as well.

Simpson’s peak in the mock draft process was 106, but over the last three weeks he’s been hovering around that 113-160 range. The Bucs have pick 125 in the fourth round and then pick 220 in the sixth. Again, it’s very possible Licht picks up a fifth round pick over draft weekend, but pick 125 is on the high end of Simpson’s projected range. Ultimately, it will depend on how the board is falling, where the Bucs have him ranked, and whether or not there’s a run on safeties to start day three as there are lot of talented players that may have to wait until the fourth round to hear their name called while other positions aren’t as deep.

On The Clock...

So, make a call Bucs fans. Drafting a backup at any position is never “sexy” until the team needs that player to take the field. And taking a guy that may develop into a starter on day three is always an intriguing thought. So what would you do when it comes to Jaylin Simpson? Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comment section!