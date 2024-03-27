Bucs NFL Draft Target: Michigan Running Back, Blake Corum

The Buccaneers made a big effort to improve their running game in 2023 and while the results at first were rough, they were able to have a better rushing attack last season, but what now?

With a new offensive coordinator for the second straight season, the run game will once again be a point of emphasis. Rachaad White made great strides in both the run and pass game in 2023 and the Bucs brought back Chase Edmonds, but they could look to the NFL draft to add another.

That is where a guy like Michigan’s Blake Corum could come into play and add another element to the Bucs running back room.

Blake Corum’s Collegiate Career

Corum played at Michigan for four seasons and was one of the best running backs in college football the last two seasons. After having over 1400 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2022, he followed that up with another 1,000+ yard campaign on the ground and had 27 rushing touchdowns. His senior year was one to remember as Michigan had a great season that was capped off with a national championship.

Pro Day and NFL Scouting Combine

At the combine, Corum ran a 4.53 second 40 yard dash and a 1.58 second 10 yard split. During the 20 yard shuttle he did 4.12 seconds and a 3.82 second three cone drill. He also jumped 35.5 inches on the vertical jump but he did not participate in the broad jump. Corum also participated in the bench press which he did 27 reps.

Corum elected to not do the 40 yard dash again at his pro day, but he did do the 20 yard shuttle drill and was able to record a time of 4.07 seconds which improved from his combine score.

What Corum can do for the Bucs in 2024

Drafting Blake Corum would give the Bucs a nice one-two punch with Rachaad White. While he wasn’t used a ton in the receiving game at Michigan, he has showcased strong hands when called upon. Chase Edmonds is a fine player, but likely wouldn’t give them the same juice that Corum would. He is an experienced player who can fit in many different systems.

Being able to take the pressure off of Rachaad White and keep his legs fresher as the season goes on would be good news for Tampa Bay and adding another talented back like Corum could allow them to throw a few more wrinkles into the offense. I wouldn’t expect Corum to be the starter in 2024, but he would be a nice complementary piece.

Three-Year-Outlook

This is where the potential selection of Corum would get very interesting. Rachaad White only has two more seasons left on his current contract and NFL general managers can still sometimes be a little hesitant to pay running backs big money on a second contract. If the Bucs had another option like Corum, they could very well justify letting White walk if his price is too high and have Corum step in as RB1.

Corum would have a limited role in 2024, but his three-year-outlook could certainly be that of someone who is a future every down back in the NFL.

Stock Report

Blake Corum is widely regarded as a day two pick and likely a mid/late day two selection. With the Bucs having two third round picks, Corum could definitely be in the range of where they’d be picking, and it is at a position that they could look to add another piece to.

On the Clock...

Should the Bucs draft Blake Corum to pair with Rachaad White? Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comment section!