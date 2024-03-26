 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buccaneers ownership praises GM Jason Licht, QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay’s co-owner likes what he has seen.

By Gil Arcia
Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer stands on the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Playoff game.
Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

There is no doubt those that argue about the job that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has done in 10 years and the job quarterback Baker Mayfield did last season just argue for no reason. And Tampa Bay co-owner Joel Glazer couldn’t disagree more with those takes.

Speaking Tuesday to the media at the NFL’s Owners Meetings, Glazer had nothing but praise for both Licht and Mayfield.

Licht has always gotten a bad rap for his drafts. But if you look around the league, the same argument can be made of teams not hitting on their draft picks. Players usually take time to pan out at the professional level and for the most part Licht and his staff have done an incredible job evaluating talent out of the college ranks.

As for Mayfield, the expectations were not very high last season. In fact, there was much more doubt than anything else for the veteran signal caller. However, Mayfield — and the team — embraced the underdog label as he led the Bucs to a division title and first round playoff victory.

Will 2024 be more of the same? For the Bucs, who cares. They almost hope that is the case as Licht kept receipts of those that doubted them in 2023 and he’ll do more of the same this season, too.

