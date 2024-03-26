Buccaneers ownership praises GM Jason Licht, QB Baker Mayfield

There is no doubt those that argue about the job that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has done in 10 years and the job quarterback Baker Mayfield did last season just argue for no reason. And Tampa Bay co-owner Joel Glazer couldn’t disagree more with those takes.

Speaking Tuesday to the media at the NFL’s Owners Meetings, Glazer had nothing but praise for both Licht and Mayfield.

Bucs' Joel Glazer on being able to find an answer after Tom Brady in Baker Mayfield: "Those are tough shoes to follow. Not a lot of people could do it. Baker stepped up and really did a great job filling that role ... Everyone embraced him. The team embraced him, community… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 26, 2024

Bucs' Joel Glazer on Jason Licht's 10 years as GM: "Time flies, but Jason does a great job. We're lucky to have Jason in all aspects of what he does. Last several years, whether it's drafting, free agency, cap management, Jason and his staff do a wonderful job." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 26, 2024

Licht has always gotten a bad rap for his drafts. But if you look around the league, the same argument can be made of teams not hitting on their draft picks. Players usually take time to pan out at the professional level and for the most part Licht and his staff have done an incredible job evaluating talent out of the college ranks.

As for Mayfield, the expectations were not very high last season. In fact, there was much more doubt than anything else for the veteran signal caller. However, Mayfield — and the team — embraced the underdog label as he led the Bucs to a division title and first round playoff victory.

Will 2024 be more of the same? For the Bucs, who cares. They almost hope that is the case as Licht kept receipts of those that doubted them in 2023 and he’ll do more of the same this season, too.