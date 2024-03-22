Buccaneers make the re-signing of Lavonte David official

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday the re-signing of linebacker Lavonte David. His leadership on the team has played a crucial role on the Bucs, as general manager Jason Licht talked of the importance in bringing him back.

“Lavonte continues to stand the test of time and play at an exceptionally high level year after year, so it was never a question that we wanted to bring him back as the heart and soul of our defense,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “The example he sets and the leadership he brings have been vital to our success as a team. It is extremely rare to have a player producing at such a high level for going on 13 years now, but Lavonte plays with a passion and a love of the game that shows no signs of slowing down.”

David returns for his 13th season in Tampa Bay, tying Dave Moore and trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Rondé Barber (16 seasons) and Derrick Brooks (14) for the most seasons played in franchise history. David holds the team records for career forced fumbles (28) and fumble recoveries (18), in addition to ranking second in tackles (1,478), fourth in games started (181), fifth in games played (181) and eighth in sacks (33.5). Additionally, he has the franchise playoff records for both total tackles (71) and solo tackles (54), while tying for the second-most postseason tackles for loss (six) and the second-most playoff starts (nine).

The Miami native is 1-of-8 players with 1,400+ tackles, 30.0+ sacks and 10+ interceptions since complete data became available in 1991. He has put forth 100-or-more tackles in 10-of-12 career seasons, marking the third-most since 2000, trailing only London Fletcher (14) and Bobby Wagner (11). David’s four career seasons with 100+ tackles and 15+ tackles for loss are the most in the NFL since tackle for loss data became available in 2008, and no other player has more than two-such seasons. Since 2008, David’s 160 career tackles for loss are the fifth-most behind only J.J. Watt (195), Aaron Donald (176), Calais Campbell (175) and Von Miller (164).

David leads all active NFL players in career solo tackles (1,033) and opponent fumble recoveries (18), and ranks second in total tackles, second in forced fumbles and fourth in tackles for loss. Among active linebackers, he ranks second in passes defensed (64) and tied for fourth in interceptions (12).

Maintaining his consistently high level of play in 2023, the 12-year veteran was the only player in the NFL with 100+ tackles, 15+ tackles for loss and 3.0+ sacks, finishing with a team-high 134 tackles (17 for loss), five passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. His 17 tackles for loss tied for the seventh-most in the NFL in 2023 and stand as the second-most in a single season by a player aged 33 or older since data became available. Additionally, David’s 86 solo tackles last season tied for the 10th-most in the NFL, while his 4.5 sacks were his most since the 2016 season.

David has been named a team captain for Tampa Bay in 10 consecutive seasons and remains the longest-tenured player on the Buccaneers roster. He was originally selected in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay out of the University of Nebraska.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)