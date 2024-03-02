Buccaneers have reportedly offered a contract to Baker Mayfield

The NFL Scouting Combine is a great week for stories to come out on teams and players ahead of free agency and this week is no different. One of the biggest storylines heading in is whether or not the Buccaneers would be able to retain quarterback Baker Mayfield.

So far, they have not been able to accomplish that.

According to Dianne Russini of The Athletic, Tampa Bay has offered a contract offer to Mayfield. However, there doesn’t appear to be a deal just yet as Russini is also hearing of Atlanta’s interest in the veteran quarterback if he does not return to the Bucs.

A consolation prize for Atlanta? How about Mayfield? I expect the Falcons to try to sign him if they miss out on Cousins or if Tampa Bay can’t get a deal done with Mayfield. The Bucs have offered a new deal to Mayfield, but they’re still at an early stage in their negotiations. We will see if the man who bet on himself, replaced Tom Brady and took a team to the playoffs can land a deal that could pay him in the range of $30 million to $35 million per year.

Yes, we have heard the ongoing topic of how both sides want to make things work so that Mayfield returns. But that hasn’t happened yet and with the growing interest other teams are now expressing in his services, Baker returning to pewter is not as a lock as many have once hoped.

Time to be seating at the edge of your seats for this ride, Bucs fans.