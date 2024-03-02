For the Tampa Bay Bucs, the offseason has been packed with speculation of resignings and new contracts. Topping the list of concerns in the Buccaneers' fans' community— Mike Evans.

When the offseason first began, there was debate over the Buccaneers losing Mike Evans to whatever team would be willing to give him the largest check. The pushback on that argument was always that while Mike Evans may be inclined to earn a large sum of money he is not going to risk his career achievements in pursuit of that financial gain— That argument was proven to be true when Evans' agent spoke with NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

"Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him... He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority."

This is critical information because it shows where Mike Evans' priorities are. An agent speaking on behalf of a player is as close to 'from the horse's mouth' as it gets.

Evans’ agent also went on to say that his client wants to be, "paid like a top wide receiver."

These quotes are very clear and they establish two undeniable truths for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first of which is that Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield are virtually a packaged deal. At the heart of Evans’ agent’s— “elite quarterback” quote, is the concept that Evans truly just wants to play with someone under center who is able to consistently get him the ball. He wants his quarterback to be a proven commodity. Regardless of narratives and what certain fans of the Buccanners may think about Baker Mayfield, Evans and Mayfield have a good relationship. Last year proved that Mayfield is fully capable of getting Evans the consistent opportunities he needs. Mayfield and Evans combined for well over 1,200 yards, just under 80 completions, and put up 13 scores.

Mike Evans is chasing NFL history. Jerry Rice’s record is a dangling carrot, so tantalizingly close it's playing an immense role in his decision. Wide receiver is a dependent position. From an elite receiver's perspective, you're not going to be holding yourself back from success, so you're not going to sign with a team unless you're sure the person who you will be dependent on is capable.

The second truth this establishes is that— Yes, Mike Evans may want to retire as a Buccaneer, but he does not need to. Even in a scenario where the Buccaneers resign Baker Mayfield and Evans feels comfortable with the quarterback and the direction of the team he will not be offering the Bucs any 'hometown discounts.' Tampa will need pay their top receiver like the top receiver he is in order to keep him in the red and pewter.

Mike Evans knows what he wants and his agent has vocalized it. The Buccaneers have every opportunity to be able to fulfill his needs, the pressure now falls on Jason Licht and co. to step up to the plate and find a way to keep the team's most prolific offensive playmaker in Tampa Bay.

Poll Do you think Mike Evans will be a Buccaneer next year? Yes! There is NO WAY Jason Licht and the Bucs don't get this done.

I've got to admit. I'm losing hope. vote view results 0% Yes! There is NO WAY Jason Licht and the Bucs don't get this done. (0 votes)

0% I've got to admit. I'm losing hope. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

For more Bucs coverage check us out here:

@Will_Walsh_NFL (X)

@Bucs_Nation (X)

@Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)