Buccaneers, Mike Evans restructure contract

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new restructured deal. A Mike Evans contract restructuring is not the most unusual thing for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason news cycle, however, for it to come so quickly after a new contract signing is slightly odd.

The ink has barely dried on Evans' new deal— Less than two weeks after the team and Evans came to agreement that will keep him in Tampa Bay for the next two seasons, the two sides have restructured that deal.

This is correct, though the new version of the Evans contract is what always made sense from a cap standpoint. Original was framed for non-cap accounting purposes, just in terms of whether money was paid out in 2023 league year vs. 2024. https://t.co/DrRDDuhVu4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 17, 2024

The restructure has allowed Tampa to clear up just under $17.5 million in cap space, a considerable amount for Jason Licht and the front office to work with as the offseason progresses.

Questions about where the organization plans to spend the newfound money, can range from potential additions of outside talent (Many in the fanbase have been clamoring for a big-name edge rusher) to the prospect of negotiating long-term deals with some of their own talent.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently on the franchise tag. Tampa and their young franchise piece have been rumored to be moving toward a long-term contract since the beginning of this offseason.

Tristan Wirfs is also another name to consider for a new contract as he has outplayed his rookie deal, will be entering the final year of his contract this season, and has established himself as the team's cornerstone left tackle.

Regardless of Tampa's plans on how they will use their newly acquired cap space, Jason Licht and Mike Evans continue to put their high-quality working relationship on display.

For more Bucs coverage check us out here:

@Will_Walsh_NFL (X)

@Bucs_Nation (X)

@Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)