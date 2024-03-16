SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans vote on Baker Mayfield’s new deal

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Bucs fans were hopeful quarterback Baker Mayfield would re-sign with Tampa Bay. However, despite the constant connections between both sides, the possibility of Mayfield hitting the open market was a fear the fanbase was dealing with.

Fortunately, the Bucs and their 28-year-old signal caller came to an agreement last week and there is now hope for the future as he will lead an offense that will also feature wide receiver Mike Evans who was also re-signed.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, we asked Bucs fans to grade the re-signing of Mayfield. The majority obviously liked the move to bring him back, but there are always those that will just never be happy.

Bucs Trade their CB1

Bringing back their own wasn’t the only thing the Buccaneers were working on during the start of free agency.

The team made a deal to send cornerback Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions — a move that cleared up space to give them room to sign their own along with others. Oh, and they also gained a third round pick in the exchange.

We wanted to ask fans this week about this move, too. There were many, many that agreed with the decision to trade Davis.

It’s never easy to trade away a top player in his respective position. So the process should be trusted. Actually, there should be an abundance of trust in general manager Jason Licht & Co. by now anyways.

