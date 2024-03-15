Tampa Bay Buccaneers make multiple roster moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were busy on Friday after a quiet Thursday, agreeing to terms with multiple players at positions of need.

After signing Jordan Whitehead to a two-year deal, the Bucs also agreed to terms with his New York Jets teammate Bryce Hall on a one year deal. Hall, who could compete for the starting slot corner job but at the very least provide much needed depth at corner as well as special teams contributions, has seen his playing time drop dramatically over the last few seasons. After playing more than 90% of defensive snaps in his first two seasons his defensive snap count dropped to just 5% in 2022 and 22% in 2023. However, he took more than 45% of special teams snaps over the last two seasons. In a very crowded and extremely talented cornerback room in New York, Hall’s opportunities were limited.

Now, Hall gets the chance to revitalize his career with the potential of being the slot corner in 2024 - especially if the Bucs want to move Christian Izien back to safety to address the razor thin depth there.

In addition to the signing of Hall, the Bucs seem to be setting up for a competition at guard between two players out of the NFC East. Ben Bredeson, formerly of the New York Giants, and Sua Opeta, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, both agreed to one year deals with the Bucs on Friday afternoon. Last year’s starting left guard down the stretch, Aaron Stinnie, has moved on with a deal with the New York Giants leaving the Bucs’ offensive line depth even thinner.

Bredeson started in 16 games for the Giants last season and 24 games over the last two years. After being a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Michigan in 2020, Bredeson moved on to the Giants in his second season, starting just one game before getting the chance to start eight games in 2022. At 6’5”, 330lbs, Bredeson is a big body that the Bucs desperately need and he is expected to compete for the starting guard and the starting center jobs - though having only played guard at the NFL level I would expected that Todd Bowles wants him to stay there while leaving Robert Hainsey at center.

Opeta seems more like the Stinnie replacement and will likely be in a backup role. He also entered the league in 2020 and has been with the Eagles the entire time. He has experience at both tackle and guard, so Opeta quickly becomes a versatile depth piece that can play across the line if needed. He’s started just ten games over his four year career.

Finally, the Buccaneers are bringing back quarterback John Wolford to round out the quarterback room. Wolford, who played with Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles as well as for Liam Coen when there, returns for his second season with Tampa Bay to join Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Wolford’s return also set up the best signing announcement so far in this year’s free agency;

Bucs have agreed to terms with John Wolford, per source. @FifthThird — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) March 15, 2024

Ian Rapoport was curious how he got scooped;

Who is the source? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

So after a Thursday where the Bucs didn’t make any moves, they were busy on Friday bringing in much needed depth and a potential starter along the offensive line after Matt Feiler entered free agency and Aaron Stinnie opted to move on.