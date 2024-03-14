Jordan Whitehead used social media to entice the Buccaneers to bring him back

The Buccaneers drafted Jordan Whitehead in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Pitt. He quickly became a fan favorite in just a few years and was part of the Bucs Super Bowl LV run where he forced a Packers turnover in the NFC Championship in route to a 31-26 victory.

When he left to sign with the New York Jets during the 2022 offseason, a void was instantly felt in the defensive backfield. But after two seasons away from Tampa Bay, Whitehead has now returned back to the team that drafted him. And he made sure it was going to be that way when he began, essentially, selling himself on social media.

Whitehead was a guest on Ronnie & Tkras on 95.3 WDAE after signing his new deal with the Bucs Thursday. When Tom “TKras” Krasniqi asked the Bucs safety about the series of posts he posted on X (Twitter) of his highlights throughout his career — mainly while with the Bucs, Whitehead initially danced around the question saying he wasn’t trying to be a troll. But when pressed again about it, the 26-year-old replied with what we were expecting.

“I definitely wanted to come [back to Tampa],” Whitehead said as he chuckled. “Nowadays social media is so big that I knew it would get some attention. I knew it would get back to the Bucs.”

And so as both Ronnie & TKras said to him, he knew what he was doing. Surely he and the team are both thankful that he did.

Check out the full interview below.