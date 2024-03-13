Jordan Whitehead returns to the Buccaneers

A familiar face is back in Tampa and the Buccaneers have found their starting safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. Jordan Whitehead, a member of the Super Bowl LV championship team, is returning to the Bucs on a two year deal worth up to $10.5 million dollars;

The #Bucs are bringing back S Jordan Whitehead on a 2-year deal worth $9M, source said (as @LeroyInsider reported). A max value of $10.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

This has been speculated about for the last few weeks after Whitehead spent some time on X posting old highlight videos of his Buccaneers days and things went into overdrive Wednesday morning when Rachaad White started “recruiting” him on X;

Bring Whitehead back ‼️‼️ — Rachaad White 1️⃣ (@Chaad_1) March 13, 2024

Whitehead is coming off a career high four interception season - having three of those four come in week one against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Whitehead always excelled most under Todd Bowles and now gets a chance to shine in that defense once again.

Whitehead spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs before spending the last two with the Jets, and in that time under Todd Bowles Whitehead was a weapon for the defense. He played in 59 games, amassing 292 tackles, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks.

Now, as the plug-and-play starter opposite Winfield Jr., the Bucs have checked off another off-season box and addressed a position that struggled mightily last season with Ryan Neal.

And while Whitehead has worn four different numbers over the course of his career, it’s worth noting that his number from last season - number 3 - is available to wear with the Bucs this coming season.