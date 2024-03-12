Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a clear plan entering the 2024 offseason, to take care of their own. The Bucs had crucial pieces across their offense, defense, and special teams that needed to be retained. Jason Licht put on his hard hat and got to work.

Tampa's top three free agents were brought back before legal tampering even began. The Buccaneers quickly shifted focus to second-level priorities— Re-signing their revelation at kicker, maintaining their running back depth, and have now officially crossed of the list 'Bring back future Ring of Honor member Lavonte David.'

In a move that was surprsing to nobody—but relieving for all— The Buccaneers came to an agreement with their long tenured linebacker. The deal is a one-year contract worth up to $10 million (representing a pay increase from what David made last year). Lavonte David will be entering his 13th professional season— each of his first 12 have been excellent. David is undoubtedly one of best players in the franchise's history and has been so on miserably poor teams, as well as elite teams.

Ask any group of Buccaneers’ fans and one of the few things that will never be disputed is the fact that Lavonte David should retire as a Buccaneer. Each year Jason Licht and the Bucs work out a new deal for David is one year closer to making that hope a reality. This contract puts Lavonte David another step closer to riding off into the Central Florida sunset.

