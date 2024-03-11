Buccaneers trade Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers have traded long-time cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions for a 2024 third-round draft pick, per multiple sources.

Trade:



Lions receive: CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 6th-round pick.



Buccaneers receive: Lions 2024 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Many speculated about this move this off-season, as Davis struggled last year and has dealt with numerous injuries since the 2020 Super Bowl run — the 27-year-old has missed 16 total games in the last three seasons. He was owed $14 million for 2024, which is now entirely off the books, but dead money charges will result in roughly $6 million in true cap savings this year and about $8 million in 2025.

The Bucs also gave up two sixth rounders (one in 2024, another in 2025) to sweeten the return, which will be No. 92 overall from the Lions. Tampa now possesses four selections in the top 100, which will be pivotal for continuing to turnover a roster that has several young cornerstones already.

Tampa originally selected Davis with the 63rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he immediately worked his way into a starting role. He would go onto solidify himself as the team’s No. 1 cover man, locking down several top-tier receivers over his six NFL seasons and tallying an incredible 2020 season (career-high 4 interceptions, 18 passes defensed) en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The move creates a large hole in the defense as the Bucs will search for a new player to pair with Jamel Dean. It will likely come in-house via Zyon McCollum, but a cornerback-rich draft class could point toward high draft capital investment as well.

