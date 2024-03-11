Buccaneers Legal Negotiating Window Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already checked three major things off their to do list. They signed Mike Evans to a two year, $52 million dollar deal to keep him in Tampa. Antoine Winfield Jr. got the franchise tag with the expectation of getting a long term deal done. Then, on the eve of teams being able to speak with pending free agents, the Bucs locked up Baker Mayfield on a three year, $100 million dollar deal with $50 million guaranteed. Now, their eyes turn to the open market in hopes of improving their roster from last year.

Two players many will be watching are Lavonte David - who many expect to return and finish his career as a Buc - as well as Devin White. White seems to be on his way out and may very well be one of the first players scooped up when free agency begins. David, on the other hand, may take a few days to see what’s out there because while he has said he wants to stay in Tampa he’s also open to other options.

A lot of Bucs fans are hoping to see a reunion with Jordan Whitehead to come back and be the starting safety opposite of Winfield - and with the influx of safeties now hitting the market they may be able to bring him in at a reasonable price.

Follow the thread below for the latest regarding the Buccaneers and the beginning of negotiations;

The Bucs make a big splash, trading Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions for a 3rd round pick:

Trade:



Lions receive: CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 6th-round pick.



Buccaneers receive: Lions 2024 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The Buccaneers have formally parted from former big-name free agent Russell Gage, who was ravaged by injuries during most of his Tampa tenure.

Bucs receiver Russell Gage is now a free agent. When the team reworked his deal last year, it included an option for 2024 and the team declined to pick it up. They shed what would have been $10 million in salary, but take on about $6.9 million in dead money from old restructures. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 11, 2024

Source: The #Cardinals are signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a 3-year, $17.4M contract. A very solid deal after a year in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/WoyqSgykth — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2024

Compensation update: Falcons are giving QB Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal including $100 million guaranteed, per source. It’s $45 million per average per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Former Packers guard Jon Runyan reached agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Source: The #Patriots are signing former #Commanders RB Antonio Gibson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources.



Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum… pic.twitter.com/d2TnEWhaQ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Excited for @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a 4 year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 11, 2024

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Jaguars aren't done: Sources say they are signing former #Packers S Darnell Savage to a 3-year deal.



So Gabe Davis and Savage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance… pic.twitter.com/dnc7gkKSAC — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 11, 2024

Compensation update: Titans are giving former Cowboys running back a three-year, $24 millon deal, per source. https://t.co/F7wP27pOF9 pic.twitter.com/Tc9c3eht4j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Bears are giving D’Amdre Swift a three-year, $24.5 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed, per his agent Trevon Smith at Athletes Firsr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

More kicker news: The #Bucs have agreed to terms with their kicker, Chase McLaughlin, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024