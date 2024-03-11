 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buccaneers Legal Negotiating Window Open Thread

Follow along for the latest regarding players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in - or free agents the Bucs are losing

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already checked three major things off their to do list. They signed Mike Evans to a two year, $52 million dollar deal to keep him in Tampa. Antoine Winfield Jr. got the franchise tag with the expectation of getting a long term deal done. Then, on the eve of teams being able to speak with pending free agents, the Bucs locked up Baker Mayfield on a three year, $100 million dollar deal with $50 million guaranteed. Now, their eyes turn to the open market in hopes of improving their roster from last year.

Two players many will be watching are Lavonte David - who many expect to return and finish his career as a Buc - as well as Devin White. White seems to be on his way out and may very well be one of the first players scooped up when free agency begins. David, on the other hand, may take a few days to see what’s out there because while he has said he wants to stay in Tampa he’s also open to other options.

A lot of Bucs fans are hoping to see a reunion with Jordan Whitehead to come back and be the starting safety opposite of Winfield - and with the influx of safeties now hitting the market they may be able to bring him in at a reasonable price.

Follow the thread below for the latest regarding the Buccaneers and the beginning of negotiations;

The Bucs make a big splash, trading Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions for a 3rd round pick:

The Buccaneers have formally parted from former big-name free agent Russell Gage, who was ravaged by injuries during most of his Tampa tenure.

