SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans vote on Mike Evans extension

Bucs fans from all over the world were hoping their team would be able to bring back fan favorite Mike Evans. Fortunately, the team was able to do so and the veteran receiver appears to be on track to be a Buccaneer for life.

The team’s deal appeared to be extremely friendly, too. It potentially opens the door for more re-signings like Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, and others.

So in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll we asked Bucs fans to grade the re-signing of Evans. The majority were obviously fans of the move.

Not sure who could have voted for a C-grade, but I guess it’s better than trolling for anything lower?

