The Buccaneers re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield

There was a lot of uncertainty swirling around Baker Mayfield as the NFL Scouting Combine came and went and the week that followed. Many reports began linking the veteran quarterback to teams outside of the Buccaneers while others started citing words like “possibly” or “no hometown discount” when it came to the Bucs re-signing him. Well the Bucs and their fanbase can rest easy now knowing that those reports were just that, reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tampa Bay and Mayfield have come to an agreement keeping Mayfield in pewter for three years at $100 million with $50 million of it guaranteed. Fox Sports’ Greg Auman followed with incentive details.

Sources: The #Bucs are closing in on a deal with QB Baker Mayfield, helping Tampa Bay become home for their starter. He gets a 3-year deal worth $100M with $50M guaranteed.



The Bucs continue to work on keep their core. pic.twitter.com/Ir28N6cDt1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Bucs are re-signing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million deal, including $50 million guaranteed. Can get to $115 million with incentives. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 10, 2024

The Buccaneers were going to make all the stops to re-sign Mayfield. He and recently re-signed wide receiver Mike Evans have been vocal on wanting to return and play with each other in 2024. Both will have the opportunity to do so and for at least the next couple years.

Tampa Bay also included Mayfield in their search for a new offensive coordinator. The organization sought the veteran quarterback’s input during the process leading up to the hire of Liam Coen, further validating the desire to keep Mayfield for more than just the 2023 season.