Baker Mayfield ‘at the top’ of the Falcons wish list

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now current Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris seems to want to swoop in and take what the Bucs are trying very hard to retain.

One quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It wasn’t going to be a secret that Mayfield would be a hot name this offseason after the regular season he had in Tampa Bay. Atlanta sees that to be the case as well and will have their eyes set on the veteran quarterback if he does in fact hit the open market.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda is reporting that suitors are already lining up to bid for Mayfield’s services, while one of them being an NFC South rival.

Of those other suitors for Mayfield, I can confirm one is the Atlanta Falcons, who I mentioned several weeks ago as a possibility. The Falcons have been linked to Justin Fields, and if a trade is not completed with the Chicago Bears soon after the combine, I expect Mayfield to be at the top of their wish list.

The key to this could very well be the trade game Chicago and Atlanta decide to play with Justin Fields as Pauline states. If it doesn’t happen and the Bucs-Mayfield talks break down, then all cards would be on the table — and Atlanta may become the one with the better hand.