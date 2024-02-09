Super Bowl 58 predictions: Game picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs from Bucs Nation

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for the NFL’s biggest game.

San Francisco is currently a 2-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are a couple predictions for this weekend’s game.

Predictions

Gil: A Purdy MVP

49ers Brock Purdy gets looked at as a quarterback that does not have an elite level skill set. Former and current NFL players have taken to social media and podcasts talking about how Purdy’s game is not one that comes across elite. Newsflash: He doesn’t need to be elite. He’s done GREAT leading San Francisco to where they are today — which is days away from a Super Bowl Championship. Purdy will silence all his critics, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in route to an MVP and a Super Bowl ring.

James: Kelce’s Big Day

Travis Kelce, let's be honest, is the only Chiefs player that can consistently catch passes. After his heavy workload in the AFC Championship, Mahomes is going to lean on him early and often. While the Niners have allowed just 48.6 yards per game to the tight ends and just three touchdowns on the season, Kelce loves Allegiant Stadium the way Michael Jordan loved Madison Square Garden. Kelce averages over 99 yards per game in Vegas and is going to be the go to guy from the first snap. Mark him down for over 100 yards and a score in this one.

Will: Brock Purdy enters rare air

Patrick Mahomes has all but run the league since he's been an established starting quarterback. To this point, only two quarterbacks have ever beaten Mahomes in the postseason. Those two are of course Joe Burrow and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady. With a win on Sunday, Brock Purdy will become just the third quarterback ever to defeat Mahomes in the postseason.

Staff Picks for the Super Bowl