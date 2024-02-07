The Buccaneers have hired Kevin Carberry as their offensive line coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have continued to fill holes in the coaching staff. The departure of Dave Canales stole all the headlines, however, he was far from the only coach poached off Tampa’s staff this offseason. The Buccaneers began the retooling with the addition of Liam Coen, the team’s new offensive coordinator. Now, in addition to Coen, reports are the Buccaneers have added a new offensive line coach.

Can confirm Kevin Carberry will be the Bucs new OL coach. Worked with OC Liam Coen on Rams staff in 2022. another Rams connection. https://t.co/sDbe4XV0Qn — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 7, 2024

Carberry was actually the New Orleans Saints’ assistant offensive line coach last season. His tie-in to Coen and now to the Buccaneers— In 2022, Carberry was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line coach, the same year Coen was the team’s offensive coordinator.

During that Rams 2022 season, Carberry’s offensive line was near the bottom of the league in sacks allowed. Perhaps that Rams group was simply a bad team (Liam Coen said as much in his introductory press conference) and Carberry deserves at least a partial pass. During their Super Bowl run in 2021, the Ram’s line play was a highlight of the team, allowing less than two sacks a game— good enough for a top-five finish. This stat was originally reported by JoeBucsfan.com

Certainly, in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will have some talented pieces for Carberry to work with and some younger players to continue to develop.

