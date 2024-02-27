Buccaneers release edge rusher Shaq Barrett

It was a move that was expected to come sooner or later. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to have to make some tough decisions, one of them being the inevitable release of veteran outside linebacker/edge rusher Shaq Barrett as he entered the final year of his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the Buccaneers released Barrett before general manager Jason Licht revealed how difficult it was when informing him of their decision.

Best Jason Licht nugget so far: He said it was one of his most painful moments calling Shaq Barrett last Friday to inform him he was getting released. Licht said he was so distraught it was Shaq who calmed him down. Via JoeBucsFan on X

Tampa Bay’s decision to cut ties with Barrett will free up cap space to the tune of $26.7-million spread throughout the next two seasons.

The Bucs will look to stay younger (and cheaper) at the outside linebacker position with players like YaYa Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, although the latter has come under a lot of scrutiny for lack of production.