What Positions Might the Bucs Target in the 2024 Draft?

Well, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl 58, the NFL season has concluded and the offseason has now begun in earnest for all 32 franchises.

College all-star games are already in the rearview mirror, with the Scouting Combine and free agency knocking on the door. A lot of change is going to unfold, and that could be especially true for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While their big-time free agents are expected to remain at the moment (i.e. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield, Jr.), nothing will be certain until pen goes to paper. For now, we’ll assume that reality holds true and the Bucs get deals done with that high-priority tier, but we’ll exercise more trepidation for players like Devin White, Lavonte David, and assorted linemen like Aaron Stinnie and Greg Gaines.

The first iteration of our annual thermostat is back to take the initial temperature on the Bucs’ positional needs. Let’s dive into it.

Quarterback

Temperature: Lukewarm

I wouldn’t expect much change in the Bucs’ quarterback room for 2024. Baker Mayfield, after bouncing around 4 teams in one calendar year, posted career numbers for the Bucs and seems ready to have some stability. Unless there’s a stark divide in how the two parties view Mayfield’s worth, it seems pretty unlikely he’ll go somewhere else.

Kyle Trask enters the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s around for a very affordable $1.7 million. He’ll continue to stick around as the backup presumably, though John Wolford has experience with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen so perhaps he pushes for QB2 duties after being the Bucs’ practice squad quarterback all of last year.

If that all holds, it seems the Bucs might consider Day 3 to add possible competition. Kentucky QB Devin Leary does have experience with Coen and would likely be around in the 6th or 7th rounds.

Running Back

Temperature: Warm

Rachaad White broke out in his sophomore season, totaling the 8th most yards from scrimmage of any player in the league (4th most for running backs). His dual threat capabilities will keep him a focal point of Tampa’s offense.

Chase Edmonds is a free agent, though he’d likely be easy to retain if the interest remains mutual. In 13 games, he totaled 63 touches for 257 yards, so seeking an upgrade is also on the table. Sean Tucker was a well-regarded undrafted free agent last year, but he was basically a non-factor after being very unproductive with 15 carries for just 23 yards.

This draft class is ripe with Day 2/3 talent at the position, so the Bucs could explore that avenue if that want more dependability behind White, as well as someone who better compliments the latter’s skills. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, a snowplow of a human at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, could be intriguing, as could someone like Notre Dame’s Audric Estime.

Wide Receiver

Temperature: Hot

Obviously the Evans cloud hangs heavy over the Bucs’ entire offseason projection, which does contribute some to this projection, but the long-term future entails more than just Evans. It’s important to note that Chris Godwin is on the final year of his extension entering his age-28 season.

Between the uncertainty of those two and the overall depth of this position, which is really just second-year Trey Palmer and a bunch of depth fodder, do not be shocked to see some higher-level investment in a receiver-rich draft.

The first round is absolutely in play with names like LSU’s Brian Thomas, Florida State’s Keon Coleman, and Texas’s A.D. Mitchell. Second- and third-round talents like South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk, and USC’s Brenden Rice all are names to watch.

Texas WR AD Mitchell: 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, smooth as butter route runner and excellent hands (just 1 drop in 2023). pic.twitter.com/WAtSdXmmNS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 26, 2024

Tight End

Temperature: Lukewarm

Cade Otton strung together some strong performances during the tail end of the regular season and both playoff games, which solidified that he can at least be a valuable TE2. Beyond that, Ko Kieft is a fine blocker and Payne Durham flashed some eye-popping catches in very limited action.

The tight end class is pretty weak, so I wouldn’t expect any aggressive moves here unless the value feels right. Perhaps late-Day 2, early Day 3 names like PSU’s Theo Johnson and Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott.

Offensive Tackle

Temperature: Cold

The team’s gamble to move Tristan Wirfs to left tackle and let Luke Goedeke take over his natural right tackle position paid off fantastically, as the two formed one of the best duos in the entire league. With a Wirfs extension very likely and Goedeke still possessing two years on his deal, a high draft pick is unlikely.

The team may consider a late-round flier, but nothing more.

Interior Offensive Line

Temperature: Hot

On the inside, the Bucs face far more pressing questions. They invested a second-rounder in Cody Mauch in 2023 to play right guard, and he’ll keep that position as he hopes to continue adjusting to the pros. However, Robert Hainsey struggled to be anything more than average at center, and left guard is completely open with Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie being free agents.

Tampa’s Super Bowl offense thrived with an elite interior line, but right now they need to worry about being at least serviceable. Luckily, this is a very deep draft for the offensive line, and the team will be in striking distance of talented, versatile first-round pieces like Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke’s Graham Barton, and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier. Even then, Day 2 options like Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran and Kansas States’ Cooper Beebe will also exist.

Defensive Line

Temperature: Lukewarm

The team has invested a lot in the defensive line with high picks in Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey, as well as an extension for Vita Vea. More depth is always nice, as well as somebody to maybe push Hall as a starter, but it feels more like taking advantage of value rather than being a priority.

If Todd Bowles and Co. were looking at Day 2, names such as Miami’s Leonard Taylor and Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus may be appealing. Duke’s DeWayne Carter and LSU’s Jordan Jefferson could appeal on Day 3.

Edge Rusher

Temperature: Hot

YaYa Diaby’s strong rookie year was a pleasant surprise, as he led the team in sacks. He still has plenty of room to growth, however, and he may not have true No. 1 edge rusher potential. Shaq Barrett is another year older and definitely looked changed for the worse after his Achilles tear – he seems likely as a cap casualty.

I wouldn’t call Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, 2021’s first rounder, a bust, but he certainly hasn’t become the pass rusher the team probably hoped for. He’s a solid depth player who can wear multiple hats, which will earn you snaps in a Bowles defense, but upgrades should be heavily explored.

Free agency might be more appealing than the draft, as it’s a much weaker class than last year. Someone like PSU’s Chop Robinson will be very appealing in Round 1 if he lasts to pick No. 26. Day 2 names like Utah’s Jonah Elliss and PSU’s Adisa Isaac should be monitored.

Chop Robinson has more instant wins than any other edge rusher in this class that I've studied. The tackle barely touches him here. (No idea what the hell kinda TE screen this is but I digress.) pic.twitter.com/1jtOuUG1XM — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 25, 2024

Inside Linebacker

Temperature: Warm

This position will be interesting. Lavonte David recently made clear that he’s playing his age-34 season with only Tampa, or he’s retiring. Well that’s reassuring to hear from a franchise legend, and he should provide at least one more season of good play, the team still needs to likely replace Devin White. White’s attitude and unreasonable contract demands seem to have him on the outs, and it seems like a divorce would be best for both parties.

K.J. Britt played well in White’s stead late in the season, but he needs to show what he’s capable of in a larger sample size. The team also drafted SirVocea Dennis, who’s definitely intriguing but played limited snaps on defense.

Since the Bucs are one of the few franchises that place a huge priority on linebacker, it feels pretty likely they will explore drafting another one. Names on Day 2 that will be considered are N.C. State’s Payton Wilson and Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Perhaps other names to watcha are Michigan’s Junior Colson and Notre Dame’s J.D. Bertrand.

Cornerback

Temperature: Hot

Another deep position at a big position of need, don’t be surprised if outside corner is the decision in rounds 1 or 2. The Bucs pay major dollars to two guys who are hurt a lot in Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis, and the latter is entering the final year of his deal.

Tampa has Zyon McCollum as well, but the team played him at safety some so it might not envision his long-term future as a replacement for either Dean or Davis. There should be names available in the back-half of Round 1 that move the needle like Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Scouting Report on Packers target Ennis Rakestraw Jr



“A premier man-coverage CB out of Missouri, showcasing elite press skills and a natural ability to shadow WRs downfield. Tape reveals a corner w fluid hips, quick feet, and an aggressive punch at LOS” pic.twitter.com/OD9PVtkSXa — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) February 20, 2024

On Day 2, other players include Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa (this would be a little too on the nose but he is a good talent) and Louisville’s Jarvis Brownlee.

Safety

Temperature: Hot

We’re at DEFCON 5 when it comes to Antoine Winfield Jr. leaving (5 is the lowest of low threat levels, FYI). He’s either getting the franchise tag or a long-term extension, so an elite talent will return for 2024.

His running mate, on the other hand, is anyone’s guess. Ryan Neal was a disaster on a one-year prove-it deal, and he is unlikely to return. Like previously mentioned, McCollum did play some safety but it’s hard to know how much to read into that.

Kaevon Merriweather impressed as an undrafted free agent, but again it was a limited sample size. Regardless, stocking up on more bodies at a crucial position of need in Bowles’s defense feels very likely.

A well-stocked draft will yield names like Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin and Miami’s Kamren Kinchens on Day 2. Early Day 3 names may be Washington State’s Jaden Hicks and Maryland’s Beau Brade.

There you have it, Bucs Nation, a first primer of sorts for draft season.