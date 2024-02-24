NFL's salary cap increase means good news for Tampa Bay

The National Football League released the salary cap information for 2024. The cap represents an increase from both 2023 and where the expected projection was slated. News of the new cap number will be a welcomed headline in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' community.

The Buccaneers have made numerous early-offseason headlines for having multiple big-name free agents that may wind up testing free agency. The Bucs have a lengthy list of free agents to address in the coming weeks but, for most there are three who remain on the tips of tongues readying for any offseason discussion.

Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, and Antoine Winfield Jr. will all be free agents if Tampa can’t work out a way to keep them around.

There's been more than a few suggestions from fans and media members alike on how Tampa Bay should conduct themselves in order to retain their key free agents. Most ideas involve some combination of the team using the franchise tag as well as negotiating a few long-term deals. With the above mentioned trio of players being as talented and high-value as they are projected to be, those negotiations may be easier said than done. The Buccaneers also have dead money and other cap-related difficulties to navigate through as well, however, good news rained down from the league regarding the money Tampa may have to dole out for those contracts.

The NFL announced the 2024 cap will be $255.4 million. Big numbers may just seem like big numbers but, $255.4 million is a noteworthy big number because that actually checks in nearly $15 million over expectations.

Of course more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers means more money for all— The Bucs won't be the only team to benefit from the new salary cap but, the new is certainly still good news nevertheless.

