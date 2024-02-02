The Buccaneers have reportedly found their offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers search for an offensive coordinator may have finally come to a close Friday.

It is being reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X that Tampa Bay is working on a deal to name former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen to take over the vacancy left behind by the departure of Dave Canales.

“The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield.”

If quarterback Baker Mayfield were to return to the Bucs, Mayfield and Coen worked together during the five games he was in Los Angeles at the end of 2022.

Coen’s background is an odd one in recent years. He hasn’t remained in one spot since 2020, bouncing between the Rams and the University of Kentucky with roles as quarterbacks coach and OC. His last departure from the Rams at the beginning of last year was due to the fact head coach Sean McVay encouraged his staff to seek other opportunities due to uncertainty that surrounded his own future in Los Angeles. Coen now finds himself back in the NFL ranks as offensive coordinator potentially working with a familiar quarterback after his second stint in Kentucky last season.

The connection should be there if the two reunite. Coen enjoyed working with Mayfield, which is evident in what he said of his then Rams quarterback after just a couple of weeks.

“He’s been here for what, not even two and a half weeks or whatever it’s been? So, the guy just went on to another jog through and was able to call a lot of plays that he’s never called before,” Coen said in 2022 via USA Today. “Every single day is truly a learning process from an information standpoint to be able to regurgitate that information to then be able to go and execute the information, so I think he’s done a really nice job. Some things in the game the other night, we could’ve liked to have back, but we’ve also got to make some plays around him and be able to execute with all 11, so I think he’s done a really nice job so far.”