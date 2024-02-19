Mike Evans ‘trending’ towards becoming a free agent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans haven’t been able to get a deal done since last offseason. Fast forward to the present time and there is still no deal in place and reports indicate the long-time Bucs wide receiver is ready to become a free agent.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Evans and the Bucs are still “far apart” on any type of deal.

The Buccaneers had a soft deadline today to get an extension done with Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans, but both sides remain far apart, sources say. Tampa Bay is set to take on $7.4M in 2024 dead money by not getting a deal done today. Talks will continue, but my understanding is Evans is trending toward becoming a free agent, barring an unexpected change in discussions.

As Schultz noted on his Twitter (X) account, Tampa Bay will be taking on $7.4-million in dead money this season if no deal was today by today’s deadline. While both sides have been vocal about making something work, so far that has not been the case.

Previous reports have also indicated Evans’ desire to stay in Tampa Bay also depended on what the Buccaneers do with veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Bucs will be on the hook for Mayfield’s $7-plus-million in dead money also since no deal was done with him today as well.

All reports point to the Bucs and Evans continuing to talk all the way up to the start of free agency, which begins March 11.