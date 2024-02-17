Why Sean Murphy-Bunting returning to Tampa is a reunion that may be best for both parties

There is a familiar face hitting free agency this year and it’s one that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be wise to investigate.

Sean Murphy-Bunting was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After the 2022 season, the cornerback’s rookie contract expired and Murphy-Bunting left the franchise. In four years with the team, Murphy-Bunting was not only a part of a Super Bowl champion, but he was also able to carve out quite a niche for himself. On a team with talented young cornerbacks Murphy-Bunting became an established starter. He was the team’s outside corner opposite Carlton Davis and kicked inside to defend the slot when Jamel Dean would be brought into the game.

Sean Murphy-Bunting won a Super Bowl and Todd Bowles’ defense thrived with him in that role, however, somewhat abruptly before the team's 2022 campaign his role changed. 2022 marked a contract year for both Sean Murphy-Bunting and fellow cornerback Jamel Dean. The two had been drafted in back-to-back rounds of the 2019 draft. Until that point Murphy-Bunting had always been the clear cut starter and Dean had always come in off the bench. Right before the start of the 2022 season it was revealed to Bucs’ fans that the roles had reversed— For the upcoming season it would be Dean taking starting reps opposite Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting coming off the bench.Even in his diminished role, Murphy-Bunting was still able to produce, snatching two interceptions in his final season as a Buccaneer.

Come the conclusion of 2022 and introduction into the offseason, it was Jamel Dean who had earned a new contract offer, while Murphy-Bunting was left to explore other options. His departure and subsequent arrival in Tennessee was not the glamorous, healthy contract his former teammate received, as Murphy-Bunting's one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans paled in comparison to Dean’s flashy multi-year deal.

In his absence, the Buccaneers’ defense has struggled to fill his role. During his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tenure the former Central Michigan Chippewa was a reliable player for Todd Bowles’ defense. Across his four seasons in red and pewter, he netted six interceptions. During Tampa’s 2020 playoff run, Murphy-Bunting truly blossomed, recording an interception in every single round of the playoffs up until the Super Bowl.

Where Murphy-Bunting has been missed the most is as the team’s nickel cornerback. Bowles and the Bucs have experimented with different players in the position without having Murphy-Bunting on hand.

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Also a free agent this year) tried his hand at filling in. The all-star safety is an all-star— at the safety position, cornerback proved to be a different story.

Christian Izien was a name many Bucs’ fans became acquainted with over the course of last season as he became the team’s primary nickel corner, again a safety by trade. Izien did prove himself to be a playmaker, recording two interceptions, one in his debut NFL game, but the undrafted rookie still remains a safety attempting to play corner.

Murphy-Bunting, in his travels outside of Tampa, was able to continue flashing his ability to find the ball. Last season, in Tennessee Titans’ blue, Murphy-Bunting posted another two interception season, while also being involved in three fumbles.

Despite playing in 14 games and having good ball production, the Tennessee Titans were a bad team last year and as a result Sean Murphy-Bunting may fly under the radar this go around in free agency. If that turns out to be the case, a reunion with Tampa Bay and Todd Bowles may turn out to be the best thing for both sides.

