A new quarterback prospect has caught Bruce Arians’ eye.

It seems a new staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offseason program is former head coach Bruce Arians making his way into the news cycle.

During his coaching career, Bruce Arians was always a quote machine and that has not changed in his retirement. Arians’ opinions have not been hard to find and while they haven't always proven to mirror exactly what the front office or team believes/will do they still are noteworthy enough to generate discussion.

It seems no offseason would be complete with Arians giving his personal opinion on his favorite position— The quarterback.

Last offseason, Arians’ hits included his Will Levis assessments. Arians also let everyone know how pro-Baker Mayfield he was, making it known that Mayfield was viewed as a better prospect during his draft than any of the 2023 quarterback prospects.

This is yet another offseason of no more Tom Brady in Tampa Bay which means another offseason of “Could the Buccaneers potentially look to draft a quarterback?”

While many indications are that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are on a collision course for a 2024 return, for now the quarterback remains a pending free agent. With no long-term option under contract, draft speculation will flutter about the headlines and Bruce Arians does not mind being the source.

Arians is reportedly “a fan” of Michael Penix Jr.

Ex-Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians a fan of QB prospect Michael Penix Jr. https://t.co/O3EPnsskfe — Randy Cross (@randycrossFB) February 14, 2024

Most followers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are operating under the impression that using draft assets on a quarterback is unlikely, however if things fall through with Baker Mayfield perhaps Bucco Bruce is letting everyone in on some behind-the-scenes conversations that have been taking place Tampa Bay.

