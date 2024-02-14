Three offensive free agents the Buccaneers could target in free agency

Free agency is right around the corner with the legal tampering period beginning March 14th. There is a chance we could see the Buccaneers be a bit more active than they have been in free agency recently as they may have some money to spend. According to Spotrac, Tampa Bay is projected to have a little over 43 million dollars in cap space. That number will go up as the team makes cuts and restructures, but they will have a long list of guys to bring back.

Despite that, they should still have some flexibility to add a few pieces in free agency. The offensive side of the ball won’t need much if Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans are back, but they could use some pieces that could be fits with new offensive coordinator Liam Cohen.

Running Back, Cam Akers

The former Florida State product, Akers has been a player that Bucs fans have been eyeing for quite some time not just because of where he went to college, but also because he plays a position that has been up and down for Tampa Bay. Akers NFL career has been more of the same due to injuries and inconsistent play. However Akers had his best statistical season in the NFL in 2022 with Liam Cohen in Los Angeles. Even though Cohen wasn’t the play caller, the success Akers had should be noted.

Akers, 24, was traded to Minnesota during the 2023 season and he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent, which does give the Vikings the upper hand to keep him but in the event they rescind the RFA tender and Akers becomes an unrestricted free agent, Tampa Bay could make a lot of sense. Now there is some risk with Akers. He has torn his Achillies twice in his career including this past November. For that reason, he could be a bargain in free agency.

Assuming he will be healthy enough to start the regular season, Akers could be a low-risk, high reward back to pair with Rachaad White and it likely wouldn’t break the bank either.

Wide Receiver, Van Jefferson

Another guy with Liam Cohen ties (that will be a trend here) Jefferson, like Akers was another Ram who had success with Cohen but was traded during the 2023 season. Jefferson was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t have much production. However he did well in LA as a depth receiver. Fun fact, he actually caught the game winning touchdown pass in Baker Mayfield’s first game as a Ram.

Assuming Mike Evans returns, wide receiver obviously is not a huge pressing need, but some depth may be needed. Trey Palmer had a solid rookie season but had his ups and downs. Behind him is David Moore and Deven Thompkins. With Dave Canales no longer being around, I’m not sure if Moore will be back and Thompkins probably isn’t an ideal WR4. Jefferson would likely come cheap and be a solid WR3/4 as a guy who has familiarity with both the offensive coordinator and the guy who is likely Tampa Bay’s starting QB this upcoming season.

Wide Receiver, Josh Reynolds

This one is probably the most expensive so it probably makes it the least likely, but if the Bucs wanted a true WR3, Reynolds would certainly fit that bill. Liam Cohen was in LA when Reynolds was there and he had success with the Rams but it was when he went to Detroit that he really found his stride. He has been a third down machine for the Lions and was always one of the more consistent players.

Reynolds isn’t going to break the bank or anything, but Spotrac has his market value at 7 million per year which isn’t crazy, but feels like more than Tampa Bay will want to spend on a WR3 but crazier things have happened and the fit could certainly be there in March.