Buccaneers fans grade the hire of OC Liam Coen

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Bucs fans were disappointed of the news that now former offensive coordinator Dave Canales would be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Although the news was expected to be reality once there was smoke, it was still a hard pill to swallow.

Many then wondered where the Buccaneers would go and if they can bring in an offensive coordinator that could — to some degree — bring in the same system or even a respectable one that would lure some core offensive players back. Namely Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans.

Well the Bucs potentially found that guy with the hire of former Rams offensive assistant Liam Coen who briefly coached Mayfield while both were in Los Angeles. And Bucs fans like the move.

In a recent SB Nation Reacts poll, we asked Tampa Bay fans to grade the hire of Coen. The majority gave it a grade of a B or better.

Although first-time playcaller Canales did have some very good moments throughout the season and brought out some of the best play out of Mayfield, the offense still had a lot of room for improvement. The Bucs finished 17th in passing offense, last in rushing, and 23rd in total offense.

We’ll see if Coen — who was under Rams head coach Sean McVay and called plays at Kentucky — can improve the Tampa Bay offense.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.