Super Bowl LVIII Open Thread

The final game of the 2023 season is officially here and after tonight there won’t be any football until September. So, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, there are plenty of stories to follow - starting with this being a rematch of Super Bowl LIV that the Chiefs won 31-20,

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety and Hall of Famer John Lynch has built a consistent championship contender in San Francisco and they’re led by Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years, looking for ring number three - having only been stopped in the big game by the Buccaneers and Tom Brady - one of only two quarterbacks to hand Patrick Mahomes a postseason loss.

The San Francisco 49ers are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 47.5. Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Talk about the game, the commercials, and the halftime show here in our open thread of the big game!